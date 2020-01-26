 Skip to content
(ABC 15 News)   Why do we even bother with a clock anymore?
    Hartsville night lounge, Florence, South Carolina  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2 dead, 5 wounded.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is perfectly normal and acceptable now. While many would say sandy hook was the tipping point, really it was the vegas shooting in my mind. 869 people injured, many disabled for life, 59 killed and we don't even know a reason, yet the NRA and their followers didn't want change, they didn't call for reasonable checks or required training - they were perfectly happy with what happened, thoughts and prayers.

Welcome to the new normal.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glocks before clocks.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think fark submitters are the only people who worry about this imaginary clock
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: I think fark submitters are the only people who worry about this imaginary clock


True, everyone else just accepts that shootings are normal in America.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: I think fark submitters are the only people who worry about this imaginary clock


Or Fark antis. It's like they relish stories like this.
 
WegianWarrior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shall not be infringed, tree of freedom, it's a mental health issue, gang activity, worse in Somalia, guns don't kill people, slippery slope, mah guns, only criminals breaks the laws, a solution that don't fix 100% of the problem, too soon, well regulated, etc, etc, etc.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty soon fark.com is going to need a "Mass Shooting" tab.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: azwethnkweiz: I think fark submitters are the only people who worry about this imaginary clock

Or Fark antis. It's like they relish stories like this.


Honestly I'm pro gun, but ss in I support their use as tools, not in the cultural idol the NRA and their followers see it to be. Unfortunately due to their zealotry they can't have rational debates about guns, so perhaps using an analogy would be prudent.

Explosives can be used as tools , but just like guns they are dangerous, with regulation and controls their use can be permitted. The problem I have with the zealots is their insistence that guns make you safer when all evidence and Heck, common sense, tells you otherwise. It is that opposition to reality that prevents sensible restrictions and helps people kil .
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It strikes me that "why do we even bother with a clock?" is a pretty dumb question to ask, considering that the whole "clock" thing is a metaphor.

The closest thing that (metaphorically) resembles any "bothering with a clock" is being done by the person wondering why it's being "bothered with". It's moronic to ask someone else why, if you're the one doing it. You tell us why.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let's keep track of what's important here, are the guns okay? They have feelings, too, so don't be mean to them, subby. Also, let's focus on the clock statement. Instead of all the people being killed and nothing being done about it.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bear with me here as semi-trolling, but I recall a time when such shootings at nightclubs/bars was considered local news and not national news.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eventually, everyone in America will either perpetrate a mass shooting or perish in one.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: azwethnkweiz: I think fark submitters are the only people who worry about this imaginary clock

Or Fark antis. It's like they relish stories like this.


People expressing sadness over constant stream of murders = "relish" to right-wing nutjobs.

Conservatives lie about everything. You'd lie too if every single thing you believed was trivially proven to be wrong.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Bear with me here as semi-trolling, but I recall a time when such shootings at nightclubs/bars was considered local news and not national news.


How far back was that? And what do you think has changed since then?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Eventually, everyone in America will either perpetrate a mass shooting or perish in one.


Then there will be nobody left but mass shooters, who will then turn on each other.

\"There can be only one..."
 
Wolf892
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In a country where school children were slaughtered by a madman with a gun and not a single thing was done to ensure never again, can anyone really feel sad or surprised now when more people die due to gun violence?
Face it, the powers that be and the people of America have voted with their lack of action. Dead children are just the cost of being able to get that rush of power by owning and walking around with a gun.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: Glocks before clocks.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: John Buck 41: azwethnkweiz: I think fark submitters are the only people who worry about this imaginary clock

Or Fark antis. It's like they relish stories like this.

Honestly I'm pro gun, but ss in I support their use as tools, not in the cultural idol the NRA and their followers see it to be. Unfortunately due to their zealotry they can't have rational debates about guns, so perhaps using an analogy would be prudent.

Explosives can be used as tools , but just like guns they are dangerous, with regulation and controls their use can be permitted. The problem I have with the zealots is their insistence that guns make you safer when all evidence and Heck, common sense, tells you otherwise. It is that opposition to reality that prevents sensible restrictions and helps people kil .


That's exactly what guns are, tools. Maybe fark should create a filter to change the word gun to torque wrench.

The right to carry torque wrenches shall not be infringed
You can have my torque wrench when you pry it from my cold dead hands.
Want to see my torque wrench collection?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
yes another gun law will fix this.  I am sure that the perpetrator didn't break any existing ones.

/10 to 1 he was already on parole/probation
 
zgrizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bar shootings shouldn't be glorified and counted.

Shootings related to drugs shouldn't be glorified and counted.

Publicizing these things paints a distorted view of the actual level of vicious mass-murderers, desensitizes people to the actual horror of those crimes and accomplishes nothing beyond clickbait headlines.
 
caljar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One thing never brought up is if this happened over 100 years ago, and a perpetrator was caught, there would be a quick trial and then hanging.  It was a very effective deterrent.  We no longer have that deterrent, and that is one of the problems.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: Glocks before clocks.


The Dr Suess book for the 21st century.
 
