(BBC)   Public footpath to be rerouted around nudist campsite. Signs to be erected, bushes planted to screen nesting tits, old people's dangly bits   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 Nudist Camping...

There's is not enough DEET in the world to make that sound the least bit appealing.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The footpath currently runs to the right of this pond, adjacent to the naturist campsite, but is being rerouted to the left

Right into the path of the archery target.  Nice job, take a bow.

/quiver me timbers
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nudists are never anyone you want to see naked.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know they have to have cartographers and surveyors in the UK so - WTF?

Mrs Eveleigh described the original path as "an error" as it ran through the middle of her house - which dates back 200 years - and out of a back door that she does not have.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The people who should be nudists aren't and the people who shouldn't be are.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Been a while since this was posted, methinks.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A great path for a nude hike I guess.
 
