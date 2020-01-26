 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au) Locust plague in Africa the worst in 70 years. With War never leaving and Coronavirus doing its bit, looks like the Four Horsemen are getting the band back together
    Locust, Agriculture, Desert locust, Kenya, East Africa, Sudan, Locusts  
344 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2020 at 7:22 AM



arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Four Horsemen
Youtube Wkvd7pbfM78
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Young Ones The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Youtube _EO6abKG5Hg
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say "locust plague", I hear "grubhub with free delivery".
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're on a mission from Go . Just ask the penguin.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Nature doesn't like us, she hasn't liked us for a very long time.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'know, I really have to wonder what negative impact would come from eradicating swarming species of grasshopper. Would wildfire incidence increase due to increased vegetation density? Would some creature that looks at a locust swarm as a time to squirrel away carcasses and lay eggs die out in response? I mean, it really seems like there aren't many reasons to shed a tear over the loss of these critters, so I'm really reaching.

I mean, I guess they could also be swarmed in closed containment for those who don't get all squicked out by eating bugs, but we could also just use algae in bioreactors for vats of protein/fat slurry if standards have fallen that hard.
 
soopey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death voices - Gallows
Youtube 7pGVNeafe6k
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Now that I think of it, we usually extinctify things that numerous when we decide they're delicious. Bug-eating hippies, there's a buffet if you're willing.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bugs eat the crops.  You eat the bugs.
It's the circle of life.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Luckily Ethiopia's population has been stable for the last couple decades, so nothing to worry about...

Oh crap.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nullav: Y'know, I really have to wonder what negative impact would come from eradicating swarming species of grasshopper. Would wildfire incidence increase due to increased vegetation density? Would some creature that looks at a locust swarm as a time to squirrel away carcasses and lay eggs die out in response? I mean, it really seems like there aren't many reasons to shed a tear over the loss of these critters, so I'm really reaching.

I mean, I guess they could also be swarmed in closed containment for those who don't get all squicked out by eating bugs, but we could also just use algae in bioreactors for vats of protein/fat slurry if standards have fallen that hard.


The great law of unintended consequences.  A good case study is Yellowstone after they re-interduced the Grey Wolf.  They got more beavers.  (and more fish in the rivers).

The question arises that how introducing an apex hunter like the wolf would increase the number of what one would assume would be low level prey.

The answer was that the large prey stopped hanging out by the rivers and eating young trees because they were afraid of the wolves.  The exact trees that beaver need to build dams, that stem the fast flow of rivers and give small fish a place to hide.

Driving off the wolves in the first place probably worked exactly in reverse of the situation now.

Moral is, it is really hard to see all ends of a decision.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well done, submitter.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Locusts are the only kosher insect. I have a feeling it was made so for this reason. If locusts are eating everything, might as well eat the locusts.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Round up some wild honey and John the Baptist could have a good time there.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've eaten grasshopper before. It's not bad, if you get over the mental hurdle of eating bugs. I imagine locust would be similar.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about Grievous Bodily Harm, Cruelty to Animals, Really Cool People, and Treading In Dogshiat (formerly All Foreigners Especially The French, formerly Things Not Working Properly Even After You've Given Them A Good Thumping, never actually No Alcohol Lager, briefly Embarrassing Personal Problems, and finally People Covered in Fish)?
 
