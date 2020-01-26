 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   It's your daily coronavirus thread, coming to you today from sunny Orange County, California
39
    More: Sick, Infection, Medicine, local hospital, first case of novel coronavirus, health officials, Infectious disease, Hospital, Orange County Saturday  
•       •       •

39 Comments
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Frank Zappa: Son of Orange County + More Trouble Every Day
Youtube Aa1JR-TgPfU

Appropriate medley?
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bad religion - We are only gonna die
Youtube NFMmc85gDIw

6.5.0
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was immediately clear where and how the traveler entered into the country or county.

But we aren't going to tell you.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.


You are clearly damaged goods. Skin of pudding levels of disgusting.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.


So, as long as you stay in your mom's basement, you'll be fine.  She'll buy you some tissues and medicine to go along with your hot pockets.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

stan unusual: [YouTube video: Frank Zappa: Son of Orange County + More Trouble Every Day]
Appropriate medley?


Smarted, it being one of his best organised masterpieces.
/had seen many
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

So, as long as you stay in your mom's basement, you'll be fine.  She'll buy you some tissues and medicine to go along with your hot pockets.


cherryl, don't  go down the road of insulting people with whom you disagree with, life is too short and it's not worth it. Stay classy as you've always have been.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My headline was:  "Having a case of Corona in the O.C.  Wait, what?"

/ shakes tiny fist
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.


What about rural Michigan? :/
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

So, as long as you stay in your mom's basement, you'll be fine.  She'll buy you some tissues and medicine to go along with your hot pockets.


He's being a flash in an lv way.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just read somewhere that the Chinese have said the virus carriers that aren't (yet) sick can also contagious.

That should put the mass hysteria on a new level in a few hours.

ZOMBIES!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pup.socket: can also


are also.

/ I can feel the first effects
// I don't remember how to read!
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.


"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?


He's taking about places that don't hate minorities or gays.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, the heath-scare industry is going to make bank on this one. All these sick bastards are going to be money in the bank.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?


More like "the big travel hubs, where everyone departs from or lands in".
 
eiger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Just read somewhere that the Chinese have said the virus carriers that aren't (yet) sick can also contagious.

That should put the mass hysteria on a new level in a few hours.

ZOMBIES!


Yep, that's on the BBC. It does seem like that's kind of the end of the game then. It's pretty contagious and spreads before symptoms. It's going to spread everywhere pretty quickly. The only question now is what the final mortality rate is.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saw something about coronav killing only Rh+ people.

Can anyone confirm?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: I saw something about coronav killing only Rh+ people.

Can anyone confirm?


Sounds suspicious, it is not the virus that is killing people, AFAIK, but the complications.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?

More like "the big travel hubs, where everyone departs from or lands in".


Because traditionally they were seaports.  Very few seaports in places like Montana and Idaho.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.


Imagine that: places with few people don't spread people diseases well.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

Imagine that: places with few people don't spread people diseases well.


Fox News has spread a disease in those places very well.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: pup.socket: Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?

More like "the big travel hubs, where everyone departs from or lands in".

Because traditionally they were seaports.  Very few seaports in places like Montana and Idaho.


But he literally saying that political affiliation alone determines if a city gets a disease.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eiger: pup.socket: Just read somewhere that the Chinese have said the virus carriers that aren't (yet) sick can also contagious.

That should put the mass hysteria on a new level in a few hours.

ZOMBIES!

Yep, that's on the BBC. It does seem like that's kind of the end of the game then. It's pretty contagious and spreads before symptoms. It's going to spread everywhere pretty quickly. The only question now is what the final mortality rate is.


That's a more complex question than you might think.  Does it kill more older people like influenza does now?  More younger people like the 1918 flu?  What population is most at risk?
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Just read somewhere that the Chinese have said the virus carriers that aren't (yet) sick can also contagious.

That should put the mass hysteria on a new level in a few hours.

ZOMBIES!


From what I understand, initial symptoms are dry cough, low grade fever, aches. Like, what everybody who interacts with people gets a couple of times a year. Do you go to the doctor for each and every mild cold? I know I don't.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: ArcadianRefugee: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

Imagine that: places with few people don't spread people diseases well.

Fox News has spread a disease in those places very well.


But that's meme-based disease, not a gene-based one. It is easier to transmit, and catchier.
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eiger: pup.socket: Just read somewhere that the Chinese have said the virus carriers that aren't (yet) sick can also contagious.

That should put the mass hysteria on a new level in a few hours.

ZOMBIES!

Yep, that's on the BBC. It does seem like that's kind of the end of the game then. It's pretty contagious and spreads before symptoms. It's going to spread everywhere pretty quickly. The only question now is what the final mortality rate is.


Yup. Doesn't even have to have a high mortality rate. Sick people flood hospitals, then turn to zombies.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-c​h​ina-51254523
 
pup.socket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: From what I understand, initial symptoms are dry cough, low grade fever, aches.


That was before. Now the news says "before symptoms show". I know I never go to the doctor when I don't have symptoms.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-c​h​ina-51254523
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: dittybopper: pup.socket: Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?

More like "the big travel hubs, where everyone departs from or lands in".

Because traditionally they were seaports.  Very few seaports in places like Montana and Idaho.

But he literally saying that political affiliation alone determines if a city gets a disease.


And I was only answering the last part, which was talking about where people enter the country, the original reasons for which are independent of politics, though there is a correlation today due to self-selection preferences.

Do try to keep up.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sin'sHero: ArcadianRefugee: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

Imagine that: places with few people don't spread people diseases well.

Fox News has spread a disease in those places very well.

But that's meme-based disease, not a gene-based one. It is easier to transmit, and catchier.


So, basically Disco?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: I saw something about coronav killing only Rh+ people.

Can anyone confirm?


I don't think you can infer anything there. Only .6% of China's population is Rh-.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blood​_​type_distribution_by_country
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TenMilligramInch: dittybopper: pup.socket: Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?

More like "the big travel hubs, where everyone departs from or lands in".

Because traditionally they were seaports.  Very few seaports in places like Montana and Idaho.

But he literally saying that political affiliation alone determines if a city gets a disease.

And I was only answering the last part, which was talking about where people enter the country, the original reasons for which are independent of politics, though there is a correlation today due to self-selection preferences.

Do try to keep up.


Im kept up. He's literally saying that political affiliation alone determine disease. I guess he's saying diseases have a generic predisposition to libs
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: dittybopper: TenMilligramInch: dittybopper: pup.socket: Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?

More like "the big travel hubs, where everyone departs from or lands in".

Because traditionally they were seaports.  Very few seaports in places like Montana and Idaho.

But he literally saying that political affiliation alone determines if a city gets a disease.

And I was only answering the last part, which was talking about where people enter the country, the original reasons for which are independent of politics, though there is a correlation today due to self-selection preferences.

Do try to keep up.

Im kept up. He's literally saying that political affiliation alone determine disease. I guess he's saying diseases have a generic predisposition to libs


And I wasn't talking towards that.  You literally haven't kept up.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TenMilligramInch: dittybopper: TenMilligramInch: dittybopper: pup.socket: Curmudgeonly: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

"Liberal" cities?  You mean, places with more than a few thousand people?

More like "the big travel hubs, where everyone departs from or lands in".

Because traditionally they were seaports.  Very few seaports in places like Montana and Idaho.

But he literally saying that political affiliation alone determines if a city gets a disease.

And I was only answering the last part, which was talking about where people enter the country, the original reasons for which are independent of politics, though there is a correlation today due to self-selection preferences.

Do try to keep up.

Im kept up. He's literally saying that political affiliation alone determine disease. I guess he's saying diseases have a generic predisposition to libs

And I wasn't talking towards that.  You literally haven't kept up.


Cool story, roof top.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.


This may be the dumbest post I've ever read on Fark. And there's a lot of competition.
Well done.
 
disco ball
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.


Bumfark Kansas is probably lacking in international travelers. Go figure.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today's dose of reality:

SARS had about a 10% death rate.
MERS had about a 35% death rate.
Ebola had about a 40% death rate.
Nipah had about a 75% death rate.

This one is good at spreading but given the current data it's not particularly good at killing.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: cherryl taggart: FlyingBacon: Third cases and still showing  up in liberal cities.  Haven't show up in the fly over states like many farkers want.

So, as long as you stay in your mom's basement, you'll be fine.  She'll buy you some tissues and medicine to go along with your hot pockets.

cherryl, don't  go down the road of insulting people with whom you disagree with, life is too short and it's not worth it. Stay classy as you've always have been.

Pffft..

Pick one and suck it, hippy
 
Report