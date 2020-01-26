 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV) Video Atlanta jewelry store owner chases thieves out of his store, beating them with a bag full of pickle jars. Rick nods approvingly   (wsbtv.com) divider line
4
    More: Video, owner of a local jewelry store, Robbery, Glass, Bottle, SANDY SPRINGS, Crime, owner, glass pickle jars  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2020 at 3:35 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gotta love the "Power" of da Pickle cause they didn't get a "Nickle"!!!!!

Something my Grandpa would say back in the day........(☉｡☉)!
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Very smelly.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, when in emergency, you choose the handiest weapon available. And try not to linger.


Pulp Fiction: Butch Coolidge choosing his weapon
Youtube QmKju-x8nnM
 
i ignore u
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report