 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's official, raisins really are the worst   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, Fresno County, California, Del Rey, California, Yaneth Lopez Valladares, Del Rey Packing Co., Coroner, United States, piece of her clothing, deep sorrow  
•       •       •

889 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2020 at 10:49 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark you, I like raisins.

/and olives
//the kalamata ones
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That'll put a wrinkle in your day.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My God... She was pruned!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only the ones with blood stains, subby.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't need CNN for this. I heard it through the grapevine.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soak raisins in rum first. Don't eat them and use heavy machinery.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: I didn't need CNN for this. I heard it through the grapevine.


These little bastards scared the shiat out of me when I was kid. Looks like I had a good reason to be scared.
California Raisins Heard it Through the Grapevine (Better Quality)
Youtube UShiwymsX0w
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: NeoCortex42: I didn't need CNN for this. I heard it through the grapevine.

These little bastards scared the shiat out of me when I was kid. Looks like I had a good reason to be scared.
[YouTube video: California Raisins Heard it Through the Grapevine (Better Quality)]


I thought they were awesome. For a few years, they were seemingly everywhere.Then they just kind of disappeared just as quickly.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
raisin processing machine

What sort of processing do raisins need?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Singing Post Raisin Bran Commercial (fixed sound)
Youtube Biuwby6j5Gw
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Work fatalities are unacceptable.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Deseret brand raisins, Mormons make them.  omg

a couple times i ate the whole can, like 12 oz, no big, right?

& i went thru asshole hell, got my 1st hemmorroid too, like pissing fire for an hour,
i even ran outside to grab snow, put it on my asshole, no good man.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will she shrivel up now?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
jessicagavin.comView Full Size


I scarcely need add that an oatmeal-raisin cookie will nibble on sugar cookies and snickerdoodles (throwing them out half-eaten) while distractedly backslapping chocolate-chippers into the gutter.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I heard it through the...

Calypsocookie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UShiwyms​X0w]


Goddamnit.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Grapes of Wrath claim another victim.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: My God... She was pruned!


Sounds like raisin hell.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that it was her boss's fault. They have several fruit processing machines there, for raisins, figs, prunes, etc. The raisin processing machine was way up high and you needed a ladder to get to it. When she got to work, wearing a loose, short skirt with very little underneath it, the shift manager asked her which processing machine the boss had assigned her to. "Raisin," she told him. So she gets up on the ladder and before you know it, her skirt gets caught in the processor and gets pulled up over her hips. Meanwhile the shift manager is asking the next worker, an old guy, "Is yours raisin too?"

"No," the old man says, gazing upwards, "but it's twitchin' a bit."
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Only the ones with blood stains, subby.


I was going to say, "Well, *that* batch is bloody awful!"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<p>You haven't seen the damage a gherkins pickling machine does, subby.
<p>We found them sometimes without their skins. And sometimes much, much worst.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [jessicagavin.com image 500x375]

I scarcely need add that an oatmeal-raisin cookie will nibble on sugar cookies and snickerdoodles (throwing them out half-eaten) while distractedly backslapping chocolate-chippers into the gutter.


the godam fake chocolate chip cookie prank
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least they told her it would be interesting
The Raisins : Fear Is Never Boring
Youtube hsFTi1DuZ8U
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jsmilky: Deseret brand raisins, Mormons make them.  omg

a couple times i ate the whole can, like 12 oz, no big, right?

& i went thru asshole hell, got my 1st hemmorroid too, like pissing fire for an hour,
i even ran outside to grab snow, put it on my asshole, no good man.


This is the reason you should not keep more than one pound of cheese/raisens/prunes in the house if you plan to get shiatfaced from weed or alcohol later that night.

Ever eat 3 lbs of authentic Mac & Cheese before bed?  I have, and I didn't see it again until 4 days later. :(
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess they need a new Sunmaid.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait... is hating raisins a 'thing'?
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this worse than getting your head caught in a golf ball dimpler?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Wait... is hating raisins a 'thing'?


Not sure, but there was plenty of hate for oatmeal raisin cookies when I was growing up in the 90s.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: MaudlinMutantMollusk: My God... She was pruned!

Sounds like raisin hell.


I liked the can...I could reuse it later as a can.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: raisin processing machine

What sort of processing do raisins need?


How Its Made Raisins Discovery Channel
Youtube 7e8DepWX4_4
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Calypsocookie: NeoCortex42: I didn't need CNN for this. I heard it through the grapevine.

These little bastards scared the shiat out of me when I was kid. Looks like I had a good reason to be scared.
[YouTube video: California Raisins Heard it Through the Grapevine (Better Quality)]

I thought they were awesome. For a few years, they were seemingly everywhere.Then they just kind of disappeared just as quickly.


They were one of the first big hits for Priority Records. The company somehow went in a different direction with the artists they signed afterward, and one of their next big singles was Straight Outta Compton, by NWA.

Really.
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She's gonna be raisin up the daisies now.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ny-QuilDriver: Is this worse than getting your head caught in a golf ball dimpler?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: raisin processing machine

What sort of processing do raisins need?


I also hope to find out the answer to this question.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: How Its Made Raisins Discovery Channel


Well, I am learnt.  I've always thought raisining was something we did after harvesting.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report