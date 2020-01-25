 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Teens killed after doorbell prank remembered as close-knit ding-dongs   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Sad, Murder, California Highway Patrol, Toyota Prius, Video game, Hybrid electric vehicle, Panera Bread, 16-year-old boy, Craig Hawkins' last memory  
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fry the murderer who killed three kids, injured three others because they rang his doorbell and ran away.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who plays ding dong ditch with a car?

Way easier to hide on foot.
 
red5ish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That certainly escalated quickly.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, man. You don't chase kids down in your car for ding-dong ditching. You're supposed to shoot them through your door with your ar-47 assault machine gun.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More like 'ding dong tree'
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's certainly a disproportional retaliation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on the killers political party affiliation?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1.) Six teens shouldn't fit in a Prius.
2.) There just MIGHT be more to the story than a doorbell prank, to incite vehicular manslaughter...
 
fetushead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Fry the murderer who killed three kids, injured three others because they rang his doorbell and ran away.


Come on, guys. Don't be so harsh on the guy. They did step on his lawn, after all. He owns that property. They could have lowered his property value by destroying his gardenia garden! That twenty cents demands revenge!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Jesus Christ, man. You don't chase kids down in your car for ding-dong ditching. You're supposed to shoot them through your door with your ar-47 assault machine gun.


Yo, gun-grabbing liberal! The AR 47 is a defense machine gun. You're thinking of the B 47.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the hell, chase down and ram a bunch of kids for ringing your doorbell? Yes not psycho at all.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who has time to chase them down.  Normally. you just turn the hose on them
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What's the over/under on the killers political party affiliation?


Anurag Chandra ... definitely sounds like an alt-right Neo-Nazi to me.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That'll teach 'em.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: waxbeans: What's the over/under on the killers political party affiliation?

Anurag Chandra ... definitely sounds like an alt-right Neo-Nazi to me.


So much for the tolerant left.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What's the over/under on the killers political party affiliation?


Well it is in California
 
valkyrie40205
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dazed and Confused (10/12) Movie CLIP - Mailbox Man's Revenge (1993) HD
Youtube NjN-PLW521s
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: What's the over/under on the killers political party affiliation?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Indians are typically small business owners, and we know they're all Nazis...
 
TheFoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Catlenfell: Who has time to chase them down.  Normally. you just turn the hose on them


Everyone that comes to ring my door bell is a "ding don't ditch."

/because I never answer the door
//off my lawn
///yells at clouds
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In February 2019, California had 19,978,449 registered voters, comprising 79.09% of its total eligible voters. Of those registered voters, 8,612,368 (43.11 percent) were registered Democrats, and 4,709,851 (23.57 percent) were Republicans.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: What's the over/under on the killers political party affiliation?


The killer seems to have an Indian name, as a group they are pretty reliable Democrats, so there is that.
 
