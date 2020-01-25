 Skip to content
(Fox News)   "Most of the psychics agreed that we would find Haylee in a neighboring county by morning," he said. "And we did"   (foxnews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They spelled psychotics wrong several times.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychic a have a tell that lets you know whether they are fake or not. It's when they tell you they are psychic. Easy Peasy!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welp, I doubted before, but now I'm convinced. Uncannily accurate precognition, in the form of a wild-assed guess. Bravo.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If cops shooting black people cannot convince some people that cops are dangerously irresponsible, then surely cops consulting psychics for their police work will.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is probably just unimaginative cops with ego issues tapping into the imaginations of con men but being subconsciously too ashamed to admit they've so too-a-fault self-selective of their force that it's become unable to find a living child without help.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This article makes me really mad for a number of reasons. The first and foremost reason is that cops would be consulting psychics in the first place... But that aside, how many psychics did they consult? "Most psychics were correct..." Correct about what...? It just seems like the only information they got was that she'd be alive, which whoop-dee-fluffing-doo they go a 50/50 guess.

And then there's the part about the psychics that got it wrong facing charges... One on hand, good; they're a bunch of charlatans... But on the other hand, how fluffed up is it that the cops went to the frauds for help and are now charging them for hindering an investigation because as it turns out, magic doesn't actually exist?

What a useless article... And what a useless bunch of cops.
 
browniepoints999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Statistically speaking they were almost certain to be right. So. Yeah.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's 2020 and people still believe in psychics.

Good Christ people suck.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

I see fried chicken in my near future.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Relax, I'm sure the cops didn't actually use any psychics.  It's just a cover for all the phone sex calls they've been placing at work.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
8 of 10 psychics does countdown.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: It's 2020 and people still believe in psychics.

Good Christ people suck.


I'm psychics. It's going to rain tomorrow.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The psychics were then taken into custody for collusion with the culprits.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: It's 2020 and people still believe in psychics.

Good Christ people suck.


Christ, wait til you find out how many people believe in magic sky fairies.
 
Report