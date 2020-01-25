 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Remember the woman US Bank fired for helping a customer before Christmas? She's got other job offers, and US Bank is doubling down on firing her   (oregonlive.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
US Bank should fark themselves.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She does not have other job offers. She has had interviews.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

davidphogan: US Bank should fark themselves.


Yep.

Eugenio said someone at the bank branch did offer him another "solution."

"He offered me a credit card or a loan," Eugenio said. "That was the most insulting part of all."
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how this is playing out.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did the decent thing. No wonder she was fired. The thing is that the bank's (and many other businesses') have a very low definition for "placing herself and the bank at risk". Essentially that means doing anything that isn't on her script. Offering credit to the guy is exactly what i have learned to expect from a bank that is arbitrarily sequestering your money.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was self employed all my life, so I can truly say, I would have promoted her, (using late great Princess Diana's quote), "A random act of kindness."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Appears it's actually "Us Bank"

as in - "Putting Us First instead of our customers"
 
I sound fat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So wait... the supervisor okayed it, but it was unauthorized?

WTH?

I see getting rid of the supervisor, still a dumbass thing to do.  But she was authorized by her boss to do it.  Hard to justify firing her, especially if she has something she could claim retaliation over.
 
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Eugenio said he was told no one could lift the hold. Frustrated, but still hopeful the money could be released that day, he waited at a 76 gas station near Clackamas Town Center, thinking he might still have time to buy gifts at the mall before Christmas."

I'm all for the bank employee helping out and think US Bank is being stupid here, but why didn't Eugenio just buy himself the gift of gas?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

He was waiting for a deposit to his account to become available, right?  Buying presents and gas are not exclusive choices -- once the bank admits you have money in your account.
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
US Bank has always been the shiat-garbage of garbage banks that anyone who actually cares about their financial future abandons as soon as they can get into a real farking bank.
 
Magnus
Eh...I'll just chock this up to poor writing skills by article typerister.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
US Bank deserves a swift kick in the vaults.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

When I RTFA I kept noticing this reference to the reason that this nice lady was fired was that she didn't use this "solution" at her disposal.  I wonder if we still had a functioning CFPB they would have been like "um...sounds like US Bank was trying to illegally give this desperate man a pay day loan that they weren't authorized to do" and magically this lady would not have been fired and everything would have disappeared.

But instead US Bank is going to keep on preying on people they themselves make desperate by not releasing a simple hold on a paycheck.  Nice.
 
Magnus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sure...then headed out to the mall with no gas to go shopping hoping the hold will be lifted?

I'm still going with the writer of article has mangled this story a bit.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who do you want representing your business? People that can think on their feet, be compassionate. and think outside the box, Or.
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"On the day before Christmas, James had gotten permission..."

As an Englishman, I find this verb form bizarre and confusing.

Had obtained...
Obtained...
Had received...
Received...
Had got...
Got...


But "had gotten?

Most readers get as far as the Future Semiconditionally Modified Subinverted Plagal Past Subjunctive Intentional before giving up...
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neongoats: US Bank has always been the shiat-garbage of garbage banks that anyone who actually cares about their financial future abandons as soon as they can get into a real farking bank.


Have you ever been to a Wells Fargo?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

When I RTFA I kept noticing this reference to the reason that this nice lady was fired was that she didn't use this "solution" at her disposal.  I wonder if we still had a functioning CFPB they would have been like "um...sounds like US Bank was trying to illegally give this desperate man a pay day loan that they weren't authorized to do" and magically this lady would not have been fired and everything would have disappeared.

But instead US Bank is going to keep on preying on people they themselves make desperate by not releasing a simple hold on a paycheck.  Nice.


Well, it is a good business model, is it not?
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If she was still on the clock when she went out to the guy, then yeah.  The bank would have been liable if anything happened.  It's not much different than when Walmart fires a greeter for chasing a shoplifter in the parking lot.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used to have a US Bank account until I got sick of the militant stupidity of the employees, especially the banking manager (what a prick) and closed it down. A couple years later I got a check from a class-action against US Bank (they were caught selling customer's personal info to date companies). I could have taken the check to my current bank, but I chose instead to take it back to the same US Bank branch to have it cashed.

I made sure to wait until there was one certain teller open. The worst of the bunch. Even letting a few people get ahead of me to go to other tellers.

They knew I closed my old US Bank account, and why. And they knew what this check issued to me by US Bank was for. I just stood there grinning my ass off while they scowled throughout the whole process.


/It's the little things.....
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This About That: She did the decent thing. No wonder she was fired. The thing is that the bank's (and many other businesses') have a very low definition for "placing herself and the bank at risk". Essentially that means doing anything that isn't on her script. Offering credit to the guy is exactly what i have learned to expect from a bank that is arbitrarily sequestering your money.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I work in the banking industry. I know she meant well. But you can't do what she did.
 
Iczer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Having had 0 background in this whole debacle, I can easily weigh in on a few things. First I wondered if it were the bank'smoney she gave him, which no it's stated that it was her own so absolutely nothing they can do there.

The part about safety I at least partially agree with. She did put herself in a bit of jeopardy meeting with an unknown person. There's a good reason there are places like police station parking lots where they have exchange spots for crap like Craigslist handoffs and the like. Her putting the bank at risk is beyond ridiculous however.

Overall, fark BoA.

/BECU for life
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wxboy: If she was still on the clock when she went out to the guy, then yeah.  The bank would have been liable if anything happened.  It's not much different than when Walmart fires a greeter for chasing a shoplifter in the parking lot.


Like if the guy got a paper cut from the $20 dollar bill or something?

It's not much different in the same way that riding a bike down the street also gets you from one place to another, which isn't that different from getting in a rocketship and going from Earth to the Moon.  Same principal really.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

soupafi: I work in the banking industry. I know she meant well. But you can't do what she did.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

The fark you say?   fark your banking industry
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ZAZ: She does not have other job offers. She has had interviews.


FTA:
Several companies reached out over social media, wanting to hire her.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Like if the guy had been a serial killer, or if she had gotten into a car accident on the way there.

It's the same as the Walmart thing in that she was acting outside of her job requirements if she was on company time while doing it, putting herself in a potentially dangerous situation for which the bank would certainly have been sued if anything at all had happened.  Possibly even if the guy had subsequently gotten into an accident while using the gas her $20 had bought.  Or if he had done something illegal with the money.

All sorts of ways she exposed the bank to unnecessary potential liability.

It sucks, but that's the litigious society we live in.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

soupafi: I work in the banking industry. I know she meant well. But you can't do what she did.


why?
 
