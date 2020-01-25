 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Rock on, lady (awesomeness ensues in link thread)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live in an area where people have a compulsion to ban things. Kids are literally taught in school how to get things banned. Leaf blowers are a popular target. Nobody has thought to ban rock tools yet, so if my neighbors ever piss me off I have a plan.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the other neighbors? She punished a lot of people who had nothing to do with that as well.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

davidphogan: What about the other neighbors? She punished a lot of people who had nothing to do with that as well.


Stuff happens to people around you.

You can be a joyful observer or a complainer.

I choose joy.
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

davidphogan: What about the other neighbors? She punished a lot of people who had nothing to do with that as well.


I'm sure she would have no problem (might even delight in) going to each and every one of those neighbors and explaining what this was about.  If the perpetrators really deserved payback (meaning they acted maliciously) then it's likely the other neighbors have a low opinion of them too.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I might have used the drill on their car
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fecalwads? No need to use such vulgarity. Poopyface would suffice.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think we all know what she was using the rock chipper as and for, to have it handy for this secondary chore.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: I think we all know what she was using the rock chipper as and for, to have it handy for this secondary chore.


Getting her rocks off? her driveway
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

davidphogan: What about the other neighbors? She punished a lot of people who had nothing to do with that as well.


Unless they want their shiat jackhammer too, they probably kept their mouths shut.
 
