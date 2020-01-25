 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Man in bunny suit arrested for hit and run. In his defense, he points out his aunt Clara had for years not only perpetually labored under the delusion that he was 4 years old, but also a girl   (clickorlando.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Orlando Sentinel, Antoine McDonald, Easter Bunny, Florida man, Automobile, stop sign, Tribune Company  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2020 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dazedimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the accident, a witness reported the driver as exclaiming: "Oh, fudge!"
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.vlipsy.comView Full Size

You know what? There is no Easter Bunny! Over there, that's just some guy in a suit!!!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I told you he was real!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critters: Easter Bunny Gets It
Youtube dsIWTm8kOGY
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel Good Inc. (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube yNENVZFHutQ
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game's over Snek... we're onto your bunny charade
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chawco: [YouTube video: Feel Good Inc. (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)]


You beat me to it ;)
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
happy Florida day
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report