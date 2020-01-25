 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Not news: Police auction vehicle. Fark: with 97,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in bumper   (bbc.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've heard stories like this from America and they didn't end "and they all lived happily ever after." I think the innocent victim eventually got out of jail.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Airplane! (1980) "Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit amphetamines..."
Youtube KhaXZh-p4hQ
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mr Termsrisuk said the yaba pills - a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine - were discovered in boxes hidden in a secret compartment behind the vehicle's bumper.

Seems a bit odd they'd mix frickin' meth with caffeine. If your on meth anyway, will you even notice the effect of caffeine? Or does the meth make it stronger or something?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*you're, ffs
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Look, when I said I wanted a high-speed car, that wasn't what I meant."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's enough to keep you up at night
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Kiss my bumper! Just kiss it!
 
lilbordr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Didn't Walter drive a Pontiac Aztek?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right 97,000 pills....and 100,000 more found in back seat..... quantities of that amount at sold in the 1,000,000 so where's the rest of the "Yaba"??

Yoda Baby is staring early maybe????
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speedy little car they got there.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheeeeeeeeeeeeee!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"3000 missing amphetamine tablets you say? I wouldn't know a thing about that"
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they check the rocker panels?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Po
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
When caught, the smuggler reportedly shouted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Weirdaboutthemissing3ktabsokgottagonow​noapologyneededwe'reallgoodhererightsi​r?
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Mr Termsrisuk said the yaba pills - a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine - were discovered in boxes hidden in a secret compartment behind the vehicle's bumper.

Seems a bit odd they'd mix frickin' meth with caffeine. If your on meth anyway, will you even notice the effect of caffeine? Or does the meth make it stronger or something?


The caffeine is likely cut. Wouldn't want to give the customer pure meth. Cheap and also a stimulant.

Nice to know some people are still taking speed orally. We used to get prescription diet pills from a woman in the neighborhood in the 70's that were the best speed I ever took. Now all the kids are smoking if. Millenials are ruining everything.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
six dollars and nineteen cents.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old Crow Medicine Show - Methamphetamine
Youtube C4Bp-68W-2c

This song is the truth
 
Report