(EMS 1)   Firefighters are most afraid of A) Fires, B) Bomb scares, or C) Highways?   (ems1.com) divider line
9
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is how most responders (police, fire, EMT, etc) should feel. The road IS more likely to kill them than a suspect or an emergency situation.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving to work is far more likely to kill any of us than any other disaster.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have yet to ever see a police car with its lights on 1/2 mile from where cars need to start slowing down before an emergency.  The reports that saving lives goes back to the 1950s or so.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firefighter-Paramedic ... plans to campaign for highway safety for first responders

Well, then, guess she's all for getting rid of highways altogether. Or all vehicles.
 
gojirast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
d) Subby's mom with a handfull of X and an 8-ball of schneef.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In my VFD days, directing traffic always made me pretty damn nervous.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 640x480]


Is jism a fire suppression tactic?

"Hold the line! Hoooooold!!!!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's practically a defacto law that you can run over people not in a Crosswalk. In fact EVERY single story of a dead pedestrian ends with,
WAS NOT IN CROSSWALK!
It's ingrained. We feel entitled to not have to drive with enough care to not kill someone in the road. It's is automatically their fault.
It's disgusting.
Cue the scum that will defend it like it's their new born baby.
 
Report