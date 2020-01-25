 Skip to content
(Above the Law)   Principal expels girl for having a rainbow birthday cake because it "promotes homosexuality". Sadly, as a private school that's well within his rights. Then posts her disciplinary record publicly after being criticized for the move. Now THAT'S a lawsuit   (abovethelaw.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
private Christian school

Ok, Principal, this requires you read like 5 pages into the Bible, but for Christians the rainbow symbolizes God's covenant with humanity not to kill everyone again (with water). Some Christians see it as additionally representing gay rights but I'm guessing you're not that kind of Christian.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Noah would like a word
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Violation of FERPA is no laughing matter.   Except that DeVos is SecEd and therefore the Feds will ignore the violation.
 
bigfatfattyfatfat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are rakes left to step on in Kentucky, the principal at Whitefield Academy will find them.
Lol.

"The WA Administration has been made aware of a recent picture, posted on social media, which demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs," Jacobson wrote
Also, lol.

/wtf is wrong with people?
 
palladiate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see Pat Buchanan's publication took its time and energy to put a high school girl like it's a threat to national security. What with nothing else scandalous in politics going on.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atheists are just like this!
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always weep at a missed "pricipal caught sayof" opportunity.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like everyone involved is a dildo.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigfatfattyfatfat: If there are rakes left to step on in Kentucky, the principal at Whitefield Academy will find them.
Lol.

"The WA Administration has been made aware of a recent picture, posted on social media, which demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs," Jacobson wrote
Also, lol.

/wtf is wrong with people?


Everything?
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These religious assholes are diseased. A farkin' virus sent from God.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat cake.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.


Maybe she liked the clam.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Let them eat cake.


*principal takes bite*
"The cake is also bisexual."
*spits*
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky trifecta now in play.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the principal gets sued for this, then why doesn't the media get sued for publishing alleged private details about people?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Violation of FERPA is no laughing matter.   Except that DeVos is SecEd and therefore the Feds will ignore the violation.


It's not a violation of DERPA !!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.


A number of years back Mrs. Hero and I were living just off West Hollywood and her extremely religious, conservative parents decided to visit.

They liked the rainbow flags everywhere since they looked cheery. No, they weren't being ironic.  Somehow they seemed to miss the gay dating billboards with half dressed oiled dudes all over them.

/Their visit with us to our Unitarian Church was also interesting....
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You religious people, man, I just don't know sometimes and you make it so I can't even.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We made it clear that any further promotion, celebration or any other action and attitudes counter to Whitefield's philosophy will not be tolerated."

If your core philosophy promotes hate, everyone should know about it and you should be shamed into irrelevance.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Rod Dreher got himself involved. He's a kook and a half.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait just a minute.  There's no orange in that rainbow cake.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rod Dreher, senior editor at the American Conservative, did some digging into the sexual-identity of a 15-year-old girl and decided to publish it

Dreher is a longtime piece of crap. A great example of the American conservative.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Violation of FERPA is no laughing matter.   Except that DeVos is SecEd and therefore the Feds will ignore the violation.


shiat, I've got a disabled kid who has been bullied and even assaulted through the years, and it is damn near impossible to get any information at all from administrators after the fact.  I can't tell you the number of times I've heard, "Sorry, we can't tell you anything due to privacy laws."  A boy punches my daughter in the face, and it's "We are sorry that you would like answers as to who this kid was and why this happened, but all we can legally tell you was that the kid received disciplinary action."

This principal would, under a normal administration, be in for a world of hurt for releasing private information.  But as you pointed out, he won't even get a slap on the wrist.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: If the principal gets sued for this, then why doesn't the media get sued for publishing alleged private details about people?


Says the guy who wrote the article is also a defendant in the case.

The question is usually around "newsworthiness" of the info in question.  Going to have a REALLY hard time saying the sexual orientation of a 15 year old is newsworthy unless that minor tells the author directly and even then......ugh.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is a plague on this planet.  A plague that only affects the weak-minded and the desperate.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative Christian love and tolerance.
Can you feel it!!!!
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: If the principal gets sued for this, then why doesn't the media get sued for publishing alleged private details about people?


Uhhh..seriously?

I mean...dude, seriously?
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Rod Dreher, senior editor at the American Conservative, did some digging into the sexual-identity of a 15-year-old girl and decided to publish it

Dreher is a longtime piece of crap. A great example of the American conservative.


I'm not sure calling him a "piece of crap" is even really fair. He's an honest-to-god, in the wild kook. He marches to the beat of his own drummer and doesn't really seem to care much what anyone else thinks.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this means the christians have officially abandoned the Rainbow as a symbol of theirs? Since it was apparently one provided by god as a pinky swear he wouldn't kill everyone with water again (next time it'd be fire).
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: puffy999: This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.

A number of years back Mrs. Hero and I were living just off West Hollywood and her extremely religious, conservative parents decided to visit.

They liked the rainbow flags everywhere since they looked cheery. No, they weren't being ironic.  Somehow they seemed to miss the gay dating billboards with half dressed oiled dudes all over them.

/Their visit with us to our Unitarian Church was also interesting....


Do her parents worship Jesus™ or Jesus? Because if they worship Jesus, that probably would explain why they were not offended by the gay dating billboards.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 256x256][Fark user image 128x128][Fark user image 225x225][Fark user image 225x225][Fark user image 800x600]


Jesus Wanne Donkey Hole?

/help
 
House_of_Caine
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bigfatfattyfatfat: If there are rakes left to step on in Kentucky, the principal at Whitefield Academy will find them.
Lol.

"The WA Administration has been made aware of a recent picture, posted on social media, which demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy's beliefs," Jacobson wrote
Also, lol.

/wtf is wrong with people?


Umm, they're people?

/Animals are better people than actual people
//Fark people, cats FTW
///III
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

puffy999: This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.


It's not a Christian problem. It's a stupid problem. The kind of mindset that just bleats absurd shiat as fact because other like-minded sheep do the same.

See also: ok symbol, 'boogaloo'
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Noah would like a word


"Riiiiiiiiight."
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can you imagine being scared of a rainbow?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"cutting lunch once and getting caught with a Juul, after which she was referred to the school counselor who treated the child's nicotine habit with a book entitled "Gay Girl, Good God: The Story of Who I Was, And Who God Has Always Been." Which must have been very helpful."

What in the fark? You know WA that's a nice tax free property you got there. Be a shame if something happened to that status.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.


You ever wonder why there was another woman also called "grandma" in that house with her and nobody named "grandpa"?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image 256x256][Fark user image 128x128][Fark user image 225x225][Fark user image 225x225][Fark user image 800x600]


Jesus watt Helen ass hole?

I don't get it?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.


The Abrahamic God supposedly sent the first rainbow to Noah after the deluge, with His assurances that "never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth." Sort of how sending your girlfriend flowers after giving her a black eye makes everything better. (Genesis 9:11-16.)

That promise is sometimes used by the devout to deny climate change, because God wouldn't break a promise like that, surely?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Does this means the christians have officially abandoned the Rainbow as a symbol of theirs? Since it was apparently one provided by god as a pinky swear he wouldn't kill everyone with water again (next time it'd be fire).


So...Australia?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It further alleges that the child's disciplinary record consists of cutting lunch once and getting caught with a Juul, after which she was referred to the school counselor who treated the child's nicotine habit with a book entitled "Gay Girl, Good God: The Story of Who I Was, And Who God Has Always Been."


What
The
FARK?!?!

I swear...religion types have lost their collective farking minds.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Smoking GNU: Does this means the christians have officially abandoned the Rainbow as a symbol of theirs? Since it was apparently one provided by god as a pinky swear he wouldn't kill everyone with water again (next time it'd be fire).

So...Australia?


Wouldn't put it past him to start there.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: puffy999: This is so weird. My religious grandmother always had rainbows around. You'd think a so called Christian would understand what they represent.

The Abrahamic God supposedly sent the first rainbow to Noah after the deluge, with His assurances that "never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth." Sort of how sending your girlfriend flowers after giving her a black eye makes everything better. (Genesis 9:11-16.)

That promise is sometimes used by the devout to deny climate change, because God wouldn't break a promise like that, surely?


Because the devout are farkin' dumb.
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image image 256x256][Fark user image image 128x128][Fark user image image 225x225][Fark user image image 225x225][Fark user image image 800x600]


Jesus wannefrank donkey hole?

I think I'm missing something here...
 
ebell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

null: Violation of FERPA is no laughing matter.   Except that DeVos is SecEd and therefore the Feds will ignore the violation.


FERPA applies only to schools that receive federal funds.  This school may not, since it is private.

Also, there is no private cause of action for a FERPA violation, but Kentucky may have its own laws regarding student privacy that the school violated.
 
Muso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigfatfattyfatfat: wtf is wrong with people?


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Another article I read stated that the shool actually had a rainbow on their Facebook page until they removed it since they're complete hypocrites.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Am I a bad person for wondering why the parents sent their daughter to that school at all? If she really was acting up, it was probably because she had grown miserable there.

I'm personally resigned to the fact that the whole truth will never be publicly known about how badly she was acting up. But if the bullying really happened as described (and wasn't fiction or a wild exaggeration cooked up as an excuse) they had ample grounds to expel her for that, surely?

The cake was the last straw? The school don't just look like bigots. They look like idiots.

And they think the (((media))) are the ones turning them into the laughing stock of the world? I suppose it's easier on the ego than repentance.
 
