(WTHR Indianapolis)   A fight over dinner rolls in a Kentucky restaurant escalated into a gun battle that left one dead and one injured. Must be some tasty dinner rolls   (wthr.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to try those rolls.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I RTFA I thought O'Charlies. Good rolls but not good enough to die for.  Besides, they'll bring you all you want.
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would you do for a Klondike Bar dinner roll?  Would... would you... kill a man?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Bowling Green, indeed.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that there don't seem right, ya'll.  I could understand if'n it was cornbread...
 
Monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Were they throwed?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A polite society...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
white trash
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A responsible gun owner would have shot first, to prevent further bloodshed.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I really want to try those rolls.


I'm no marketing genius, but in a week or two when things die down, I would think "Dinner rolls to die for." is the best way to spin this.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeast rolls.  They're infectious.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the fight was over dough..maybe someone really kneaded it!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn , Kellyanne was right for once ..
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TFA: "witness from inside the restaurant said he thought some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female"

Occam's razor tends to support the fight being about a female...

maddan: Well, that there don't seem right, ya'll.  I could understand if'n it was cornbread...


Also TFA:
"I couldn't believe it. I mean it was something else. Stuff only happens like that in movies for me. I ain't never seen anything like that. It's crazy.""
 
red5ish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female and the fight escalated

oldernell: they'll bring you all you want.


What in the Sam Hill is goin' on over to O'Charley's? Was it a female or them dinner rolls?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

red5ish: some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female and the fight escalated

oldernell: they'll bring you all you want.

What in the Sam Hill is goin' on over to O'Charley's? Was it a female or them dinner rolls?


I guess dinner rolls can have genders like Pokémon. Who knew?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: white trash


Racist.

There's no identifying information given in the article.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Worth killing for.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Must have been those Hawaiian sweet rolls.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: white trash


User name checks out
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean, if it was cheddar biscuits...maybe.  Okay, yeah, I'd kill for some cheddar biscuits right now.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: red5ish: some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female and the fight escalated

oldernell: they'll bring you all you want.

What in the Sam Hill is goin' on over to O'Charley's? Was it a female or them dinner rolls?

I guess dinner rolls can have genders like Pokémon. Who knew?


"Baguette, I choose you!"

/Penis
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A witness from inside the restaurant said he thought some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female and the fight escalated outside in the parking lot, diner Gary Winthrop said.


Dinner rolls or a female? As much as it makes for a good story, my money is the fight was over a female.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: cretinbob: white trash

User name checks out


People using guns and double negatives at a shiatty chain restaurant is the definition of white trash
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They don't call it Golden Corral for nothing. Two hover-rounds enter, one leaves
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: A witness from inside the restaurant said he thought some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female and the fight escalated outside in the parking lot, diner Gary Winthrop said.


Dinner rolls or a female? As much as it makes for a good story, my money is the fight was over a female.


Even odds that they both contained a batch of yeast.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Andre Williams - Pass The Biscuits Please (1958)
Youtube VaFvhOy4S_I
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Buns?
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a restaurant in southern Missouri near\in Sikeston called Lambert's - Home of the Throwed Rolls. It's a surreal eating experience, mostly frequented by large people who pride themselves on eating several portions. While we were there, one woman ate 4 salads. Everyone cheered for her. These are large salads, which would normally feed a family of four. It's definitely quantity over quality, though I do have to admit those were some tasty rolls.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huh.  I guess it's a chain, cause I just noticed I've got an O'charleys here in SC.

Fark user imageView Full Size


UNSLICEABLY SOFT!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: SirEattonHogg: A witness from inside the restaurant said he thought some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female and the fight escalated outside in the parking lot, diner Gary Winthrop said.


Dinner rolls or a female? As much as it makes for a good story, my money is the fight was over a female.

Even odds that they both contained a batch of yeast.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well done.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Second Amendment of the USA reads "You have the right to impose your religious views on everybody, especially Heathens, and you have the right to solve all or any problems with gunfire."

Prove me wrong.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was in school I waited tables at Don's, a popular NJ restaurant that had an attached bakery. Every time a table was seated, we'd give them a bowl of pickles, a bowl of "health salad" (coleslaw with no mayo) and a basket of honey buns, one bun per person at the table. Those honey buns were the stuff of legend. Small, cinnamony, drenched in honey and chopped pecans. People used to steal them from each others' tables, some would slide the whole basket into their purses to take home. I saw several arguments over them, though none physical because we didn't serve alcohol. So I've seen some pretty debased upper middle class suburbanite behavior over free food. Now let me tell you about the time a woman stole about two pounds of wrapped candy out of the toy chest that was part of a Santa Clause animatronic display on the front counter.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: vudukungfu: cretinbob: white trash

User name checks out

People using guns and double negatives at a shiatty chain restaurant is the definition of white trash


Negative, ghost Rider. The pattern is full. If there's no description of the shooter and victims, it's likely not white people. Since when does the MSM pass up an opportunity to demonize whites?
 
RedRudy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmm...maybe it's a new violence-marketing tactic.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Huh.  I guess it's a chain, cause I just noticed I've got an O'charleys here in SC.

[Fark user image 561x877]

UNSLICEABLY SOFT!


mmm fried spicy pepperjack cheese w/ marinara sounds very tasty right now
 
skinink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"A witness from inside the restaurant said he thought some people got into a fight over the dinner rolls or a female and the fight escalated outside in the parking lot, diner Gary Winthrop said.

"We kind of hear a commotion coming back from another table, and I guess the word from in there was they were fighting over O'Charley's rolls," Winthrop said.

"I guess it escalated pretty fast, and it got taken outside. Two people got in their car and two other people came up and I guess shot them," he said."

Jeebus, they picked the worst witness to interview. The fight was either over rolls, or a woman. Or maybe over the Syrian War, or if the cartoon Morty and Rick sucks? Who's to say?

And he makes more guesses than a kid at a buffet.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Second Amendment of the USA reads "You have the right to impose your religious views on everybody, especially Heathens, and you have the right to solve all or any problems with gunfire."

Prove me wrong.


As a heathen in America, you have as much a right as the religious nut to own a firearm.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I really want to try those rolls.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I really want to try those rolls.


Don't forget the Popeyes chicken sandwich!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oldernell: Before I RTFA I thought O'Charlies. Good rolls but not good enough to die for.  Besides, they'll bring you all you want.


So they could have just asked for more like civilized folks?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Second Amendment of the USA reads "You have the right to impose your religious views on everybody, especially Heathens, and you have the right to solve all or any problems with gunfire."

Prove me wrong.


In posts coming from you, "wrongness" is implied.

/jk?
 
browniepoints999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guns take lives.
 
red5ish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: he makes more guesses than a kid at a buffet.


I live near an Indian restaurant that has lunch buffets. There is a lot of guessing involved, let me tell you. One day I had goat for lunch. It was good, don't get me wrong, but it was a surprise.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only everyone had been armed.
 
Report