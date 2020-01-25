 Skip to content
(AP News)   Sir, the reason I pulled you over here in the HOV lane is that your "passenger" looks like he is hungry
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The passenger was simply waiting for Trump to start acting 'presidential'.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The passenger was waiting for a Fark thread where someone did not bring up the orange jackass.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet Skeletor gets this a lot every time he rides an Uber.
 
gregscott
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should have also gotten a ticket for not having a seat belt.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The passenger was simply waiting for Trump to start acting 'presidential'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The passenger was waiting for a Fark thread where someone did not bring up the orange jackass.


Those orange jokes never get old.
 
gojirast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I bet Skeletor gets this a lot every time he rides an Uber.


I'm pretty sure Rick Scott has a driver.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I bet Skeletor gets this a lot every time he rides an Uber.


Skeletor hasn't had good luck with carpools.

Villain Car Pool | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube xSj2h5_vksU
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The passenger was simply waiting for Trump to start acting 'presidential'.


DRINK!
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Your honor, my passenger Bill was alive when we left. We made the mistake of getting on the 405 at the peak of rush hour. We had been stuck in traffic for 63 days before the officer finally pulled us over. I had no idea Bill was dead because we were on the 405 during rush hour, where you can't take your eyes off the road even for a second. He had gone quiet about a week before, but I just figured he was taking a nap. So if you'd be kind enough to dismiss the charges, I can go to Bill's funeral.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
.....and now the driver is boned!
 
gaspode
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a maroon who worked for a security firm in our building, who thought he was clever for doing this with a dressed up dummy to exploit the MOV lanes in the city. He just left it in his car all the time, freaked you out first time you walked past it in the carpark as it looked like michael myers or some shiat..

Which is where he got in trouble..

What he failed to take account of is that there is a drop in mental health clinic/centre in the building too.. and after more than once finding patients of there's sobbing in the stairwell having been absolutely terrified by this mask leering at them from a car, they called the police who did their thing.

Bye bye dumbass lol.
 
LewDux
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The passenger was simply waiting for Trump to start acting 'presidential'.


SBinRR: The passenger was waiting for a Fark thread where someone did not bring up the orange jackass.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: The passenger was simply waiting for Trump to start acting 'presidential'.


Drink!


Oooh. Looks like a DUI for you. Too bad. You know better to bring up politics in a car thead.
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kylie Minogue Interview (MTV Most Wanted with Nick Cave)
Youtube 5l4yFpUYhIM
 
LewDux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82bEm​Z​Jzf7c

London Elektricity - All Hell Is Breaking Loose (Official Video)
Youtube QXz4LyMed9o
 
Pestifer [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Johnny Blaze has really fallen on hard times.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.  Fark HOV cheaters
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gaspode: There's a maroon who worked for a security firm in our building, who thought he was clever for doing this with a dressed up dummy to exploit the MOV lanes in the city. He just left it in his car all the time, freaked you out first time you walked past it in the carpark as it looked like michael myers or some shiat..

Which is where he got in trouble..

What he failed to take account of is that there is a drop in mental health clinic/centre in the building too.. and after more than once finding patients of there's sobbing in the stairwell having been absolutely terrified by this mask leering at them from a car, they called the police who did their thing.

Bye bye dumbass lol.


Why would he go anywhere for having a mask mounted in a parked car? As far as I know there are no laws against it.

What next? Going to jail for having a cell phone in hand while in a parked car?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: gaspode: There's a maroon who worked for a security firm in our building, who thought he was clever for doing this with a dressed up dummy to exploit the MOV lanes in the city. He just left it in his car all the time, freaked you out first time you walked past it in the carpark as it looked like michael myers or some shiat..

Which is where he got in trouble..

What he failed to take account of is that there is a drop in mental health clinic/centre in the building too.. and after more than once finding patients of there's sobbing in the stairwell having been absolutely terrified by this mask leering at them from a car, they called the police who did their thing.

Bye bye dumbass lol.

Why would he go anywhere for having a mask mounted in a parked car? As far as I know there are no laws against it.

What next? Going to jail for having a cell phone in hand while in a parked car?


User bio checks out...
 
