(CBC)   Thanks to last week's blizzard, St. John's is home to the world's greatest snow forts   (cbc.ca) divider line
4
Brakeline
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In genral, our forts stink.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would absolutely love to have a blizzard like that.

Imagine having the foresight to get a keg of St. Bernardus Abt 12 ahead of time....
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: I would absolutely love to have a blizzard like that.

Imagine having the foresight to get a keg of St. Bernardus Abt 12 ahead of time....


Most Canadians already have a keg in their emergency kits
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not a fort unless there is a snowball fight.

Those are just caves.

:P
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

