 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Captain Trips visits Chicago. Is it time to start worrying yet?   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Wuhan, People's Republic of China, Hubei, Yangtze River, Chinese New Year, Vaccination, Local officials, Wuhan University  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2020 at 12:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Viral pneumonia is not conducive to respiration in a mammal.  I'd avoid it wherever possible.

/try to stay under the chem trails, they contain an anti-viral agent
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Viral pneumonia is not conducive to respiration in a mammal.  I'd avoid it wherever possible.

/try to stay under the chem trails, they contain an anti-viral agent


Are you sure about that, or is it the mind control agent in the chemtrails talking?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Marcus Aurelius: Viral pneumonia is not conducive to respiration in a mammal.  I'd avoid it wherever possible.

/try to stay under the chem trails, they contain an anti-viral agent

Are you sure about that, or is it the mind control agent in the chemtrails talking?


I check the video.  I keep a constant feed of myself running from about 10 seconds ago at all times.  The hard part is keeping the government from reprogramming the microSD cards on the fly.  So you didn't really see me taking the last beer out of the fridge.  That's the Deep State at work.  You wouldn't believe what they do to my stored videos.  Disgusting!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
eyeroll
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: BizarreMan: Marcus Aurelius: Viral pneumonia is not conducive to respiration in a mammal.  I'd avoid it wherever possible.

/try to stay under the chem trails, they contain an anti-viral agent

Are you sure about that, or is it the mind control agent in the chemtrails talking?

I check the video.  I keep a constant feed of myself running from about 10 seconds ago at all times.  The hard part is keeping the government from reprogramming the microSD cards on the fly.  So you didn't really see me taking the last beer out of the fridge.  That's the Deep State at work.  You wouldn't believe what they do to my stored videos.  Disgusting!


It's amazing what the deep fake tech can make it look like you're doing isn't it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: It's amazing what the deep fake tech can make it look like you're doing isn't it?


I blame USB-C.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was just running some numbers, and it looks like a global pandemic with >5% mortality would be really bad for the economy.  Maybe we should be concerned.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
M O O N, that spells panic.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I suddenly feel drawn to Las Vegas? 

Cibola!  Bumpty bumpity bump!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eh it's ok the Chicago office is a pain in my butt
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh for Fark's sake, stop greening these "everybody panic!" articles. Enough already.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I was just running some numbers, and it looks like a global pandemic with >5% mortality would be really bad for the economy.  Maybe we should be concerned.


Did you include traffic and the housing market in your numbers? Might want to check again. If we could bump it up to 10% I might finally be able to get my hands on one of Nikon's new 500pf lenses.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For those of yall who ain't read the story.  IT is 50 years old.  And still as spooky when I read it when I was 10.


http://cdn.preterhuman.net/texts/lite​r​ature/books_by_title/N%20-%20S/Stephen​_King/Stephen%20King%20-%20Night%20Shi​ft%20-%20Night%20Surf.html
 
Opacity
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I was just running some numbers, and it looks like a global pandemic with >5% mortality would be really bad for the economy.  Maybe we should be concerned.


Depends, there's a lot we don't know yet about Corona- if it's like it's predecessors, striking mostly due to close contact, affecting the young, old, and weak worse, then yeah, the world economy would be fully toasted.

Consider though, maybe it's mutated to affect different classes worst- like antivaxers (not necessarily their spawn), Trumpers, Brexiters, and anyone associated with calls to extend your cars warranty. Would the worlds economy suffer then?

All I'm saying is unless we know how this one has been engineered, ahem, behaves, let's not jump to conclusions about its impact on the economy.
 
trialpha
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wendigogo: Oh for Fark's sake, stop greening these "everybody panic!" articles. Enough already.

This.

Fine. We're all panicked now. How does this help anything?

Frankly, I think all the people greening these stories are hoping for an end of the world scenario.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm more panicked by the fact that Wuhan is building a second 1,000 bed emergency hospital, they only needed 1 for the 8,000 person SARS outbreak.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought we were going to call it the Kung Flu.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just heard a pretty good song on the radio by a hot new artist, I think it's called "Baby, can you dig your man?"
 
skinink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only person who will survive the Coronavirus:

clypd.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I was just running some numbers, and it looks like a global pandemic with >5% mortality would be really bad for the economy.  Maybe we should be concerned.


Nah, there would be lots of job openings to the point that wages would finally rise.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I thought we were going to call it the Kung Flu.


I prefer to call it the Kung Fu Grippe
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know that hermetically sealed Cone of Silence former EPA chief Scott Pruitt had built at our expense so he had could conduct secret shady deals?
Yeah I found it at a yard sale and sitting in it right now.  Wi-Fi looks good which is nice
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Marcus Aurelius: Viral pneumonia is not conducive to respiration in a mammal.  I'd avoid it wherever possible.

/try to stay under the chem trails, they contain an anti-viral agent

Are you sure about that, or is it the mind control agent in the chemtrails talking?


Are you sure about that mind control agent, or is it the conspiracy inducing agent in the chemtrails talking?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Worry when it turns out that the virus has a fatality rate way the higher than anything we've heard rumored so far in people receiving better than third world medical treatment.
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only plague I'd be confortable with, is the plague that kilks every single doofus who wished for a new plague.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trialpha: Wendigogo: Oh for Fark's sake, stop greening these "everybody panic!" articles. Enough already.

This.

Fine. We're all panicked now. How does this help anything?

Frankly, I think all the people greening these stories are hoping for an end of the world scenario.


Well, yeah.

Fresh jaguar hearts and incense made from quetzal feathers is really expensive, not to mention illegal. I better get a global pandemic with death tolls in the billions after giving all this to the Plague God.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

amyldoanitrite: SBinRR: I thought we were going to call it the Kung Flu.

I prefer to call it the Kung Fu Grippe


You may leave now.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Worry when it turns out that the virus has a fatality rate way the higher than anything we've heard rumored so far in people receiving better than third world medical treatment.


Sorry, but 30-60x higher mortality than flu with similar transmitability and a 14+ day incubation period is quite scary enough tyvm. You're not going to get 1st world medical care when every hospital is at 150% of capacity and the ER has a wait time measured in days.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

This image was brought to you by the Hallmark Channel
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trialpha: Wendigogo: Oh for Fark's sake, stop greening these "everybody panic!" articles. Enough already.

This.

Fine. We're all panicked now. How does this help anything?

Frankly, I think all the people greening these stories are hoping for an end of the world scenario.


You could maybe try not reading these threads. They're entirely optional.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My North Central Positronic stock is doing great
 
swankywanky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


M-O-O-N

That spells Trump tried to reduce funding at the CDC and the Dept. of HHS to help pay for his vanity project.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report