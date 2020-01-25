 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Pittsburgh police urge residents not to fall for the old "crying baby and a child calling out for help" trick   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2020 at 9:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thor: Ragnarok Movie Clip - Get Help (2017) | Movieclips Coming Soon
Youtube Lw1T6KYM_4I
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This man does not inspire public safety and they should probably check his basement.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ever hear a Pea Hen?  One of their calls will convince you someone is torturing and infant.

I first heard it when walking past Frances Langford's estate (long gone) late at night  in Jensen Beach, Florida.  Had cell phones been a thing back then I would have dialed 911.  I ran back to my dorm and was about to dial the cops when a friend asked me what I was worked up about.  When I told him he laughed his ass off and told me it was a Pea Hen.  I made him walk back with me and the second he heard it he chuckled and said, "Yep.  Pea Hen."
 
SBinRR
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who left their parrot in the front window?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Ever hear a Pea Hen?  One of their calls will convince you someone is torturing and infant.

I first heard it when walking past Frances Langford's estate (long gone) late at night  in Jensen Beach, Florida.  Had cell phones been a thing back then I would have dialed 911.  I ran back to my dorm and was about to dial the cops when a friend asked me what I was worked up about.  When I told him he laughed his ass off and told me it was a Pea Hen.  I made him walk back with me and the second he heard it he chuckled and said, "Yep.  Pea Hen."


Like some of these...imagine hearing it in the middle of the night coming from some woods.

https://youtu.be/1qY8-HooF9I
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
geek.comView Full Size
 
jm105
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, there are half a dozen local news organizations in this town covering the story and you went with The Daily Fail?
 
gojirast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Pea Hen


<R. Kelly has entered the chat>
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just stay inside and calm down with a big hit of jenkem, I say.
 
tarballa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does that really warrant a 911 call? It's not like the other people who heard it got robbed or anything.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Please, mister. Let me inside to use your phone."

/Sounds like maybe one of the SCPs got loose
 
Magnus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Ever hear a Pea Hen?  One of their calls will convince you someone is torturing and infant.

I first heard it when walking past Frances Langford's estate (long gone) late at night  in Jensen Beach, Florida.  Had cell phones been a thing back then I would have dialed 911.  I ran back to my dorm and was about to dial the cops when a friend asked me what I was worked up about.  When I told him he laughed his ass off and told me it was a Pea Hen.  I made him walk back with me and the second he heard it he chuckled and said, "Yep.  Pea Hen."


A lot of pea hens in Pittsburgh?
 
ebell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's probably just an ice cream truck. Ever hear one of those that starts off its music with a recording of a woman saying "Hello?" This is just next-level salesmanship.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What did the fox say?
 
Lady J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Ever hear a Pea Hen?  One of their calls will convince you someone is torturing and infant.

I first heard it when walking past Frances Langford's estate (long gone) late at night  in Jensen Beach, Florida.  Had cell phones been a thing back then I would have dialed 911.  I ran back to my dorm and was about to dial the cops when a friend asked me what I was worked up about.  When I told him he laughed his ass off and told me it was a Pea Hen.  I made him walk back with me and the second he heard it he chuckled and said, "Yep.  Pea Hen."


The foxes here sound like a child being brutally assaulted. I'm used to it now though.  Woe betide any child that does actually get brutally assaulted  : /
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mostly heard by college students.

The it's certainly not a prank from baked students.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 850x478]

"Please, mister. Let me inside to use your phone."

/Sounds like maybe one of the SCPs got loose


So that's what happened to the kid that opened the door.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report