(The Sun)   Are you hungry? This will decrease your appetite (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I tried making bat soup but, no matter how long I boiled it, I could never get the ash to soften. I'm too traditionalist to try aluminum.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow someone mentioned the movie contagion earlier. That is uncanny.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: I tried making bat soup but, no matter how long I boiled it, I could never get the ash to soften. I'm too traditionalist to try aluminum.


try using maple.  people seem to like that better these days and it's softer
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop eating weird shiat
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chinese delicacy" is pretty much always a synonym for "diseased food with a face."
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dammit, Alfred. Not funny!" -- Batman after April Fool's Day lunch prank.

/ Robin the bottom for comedy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever creeping crud I caught a week ago sure devastated my appetite.

I had absolutely no interest in food for three days.

Fortunately, I didn't have to work for a week and was able to spend most of the week in bed.  It came on gradually and didn't have much of a fever, so it wasn't a flu, but it sure is the worst chest cold I've had in decades.  Still coughing.

/I want my old lungs back
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the vegans? Unite and tell China how their delicacies are not fit for consuption.. c'mon you brave, brave folk.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her meal really has that " Vengeance will be mine"  look on it's face.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: stop eating weird shiat


Like shrimp, lobsters, baby cows, baby sheep...?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: stop eating weird shiat


It's China.  If it moves, it's food.

And the inedible parts are medicine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human beings will find a way to wipe themselves out. Guaranteed.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
No eat sky puppy!  Only kiss their widdle noses.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fark account name: Dead for Tax Reasons: stop eating weird shiat

Like shrimp, lobsters, baby cows, baby sheep...?


That's the oddest turducken recipe I have seen in ages. Must give it a go!!
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't that pretty much how all of these deadly new diseases start? Somebody eats or farks something strange and then gets a bunch of other people sick
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: stop eating weird shiat


Do Tide Pods count as weird?
 
siyuntz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not so much the eating of bats that I find disturbing, it's that, if those pics are to be beloved, they are apparently cooked and eaten whole with zero prep, fur, fangs, bones, wings, claws, face and everything. Bleaugh.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Dead for Tax Reasons: stop eating weird shiat

Do Tide Pods count as weird?


maybe that'll clean out the viruses
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Dead for Tax Reasons: stop eating weird shiat

Do Tide Pods count as weird?


Those are quite clean compared...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I blame Ben Affleck.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I blame Ben Affleck.


Boooo!

Boo this man!
 
yms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner dinner
Bat soup!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've heard some batsh*t crazy things in my life but this is ridiculous.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was just a very large fly.
Spike Milligan - There's a Fly in My Soup
Youtube FBig5p0yBNE
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The bat does have a 'the joke is on you' expression.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this was supposed to be a snake disease? So someone farked a snake AND ate a bat? Wild times.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bat soup?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

felching pen: I tried making bat soup but, no matter how long I boiled it, I could never get the ash to soften. I'm too traditionalist to try aluminum.


have you tried lightning? it's the natural way.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

siyuntz: It's not so much the eating of bats that I find disturbing, it's that, if those pics are to be beloved, they are apparently cooked and eaten whole with zero prep, fur, fangs, bones, wings, claws, face and everything. Bleaugh.


You forgot intestines full of feces
 
GungFu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Isn't that pretty much how all of these deadly new diseases start? Somebody eats or farks something strange and then gets a bunch of other people sick


Ricky Gervais - AIDS and Monkeys
Youtube 6tXpclFasC4
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One! That is one dish I will never eat! Ah ah ah ah ah!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a shiatty article. No scientist or medical professional has claimed bat soup has anything to do with the outbreak, they've just mentioned that the virus is related to one in bats. Eating bats almost certainly couldn't give you the virus, because cooking kills viruses. In any case, as the article pretty much glosses over in its effort to gross you out with bat soup, it's pretty much agreed that the virus came from butchering snakes.
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When you have a society of people who have learned and adapted to eat almost anything edible, no matter how unpalatable or nutritiously deficient it might be, you just have to ask yourself....

Who's been nicking all the good food?

traditionally the upper classes in China kept all the best stuff for themselves, and the peasants pretty much had rice and whatever they could scrounge to put in it.
 
