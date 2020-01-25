 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fruits and veggies can save your life. Especially if you fall off the 7th floor into a crate of them   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cabbages?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a use for kale!
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aim for the bushes
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Finally, a use for kale!


Kale had a use before.

It made a nice decoration around the outside perimeter of the salad bar at Pizza Hut before they closed all their original sit-down restaurants.
 
Monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Last line FTA: Heller was also a burlesque performer from New Orleans, according to Blue.

Way to bury the lede.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is one mess of a website. A Fail if you will.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What, no squash?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She missed her calling as a Hollywood stuntwoman.
 
Richard_The_Clown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd like to think the same thing happened to this dog on The Jefferson's
 
Electrode
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Better than falling into one of these I guess:
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
fumb duck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
first contender for headline of the year 2020 subby
grid.gograph.comView Full Size
 
smeag0l
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

_
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What if you fall off the 7th floor into a crate of pointed sticks?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fruits and vegetables are chock full of anti-accidents.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: What if you fall off the 7th floor into a crate of pointed sticks?


With produce, you can probably climb out easily. With pointy sticks, you are more likely to get stuck.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if she enjoyed her "Trip"!!!!.........
 
