(Digg)   Fark's favorite state apparently hates itself   (digg.com) divider line
11
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Missouri and Kansas hate each other... but Missouri politicians seem eager to be like Sam Brownback was..

Funny, I thought Missouri hated Indiana.. I grew up with 'Hoosier' used only as an insult.  But that may have been just a St. Louis thing... something about strike-breakers from Indiana about 50 years back or so.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from a few days ago
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess South Carolina is burned out on Ohio's relocation to Myrtle Beach every summer.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat! Also New Jersey hates you back! See you haters in the summer since you're not satisfied with your own beaches!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "favorite" synonymous with "punching bag"?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of surprised that New York didn't get more hate, and the hate it got was only from Massholes.

I totally get the Florida self hate though. If I had no other choice but to live there, I'd probably kill myself before embracing the meth addled chaos. Same goes for Ohio.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong: universally the entire Midwest hates Illinois
 
eiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live in Florida. This map seems correct about us from my experience.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Digg?
Fark user image
 
Ethertap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eiger: I live in Florida. This map seems correct about us from my experience.


Now that I don't live in Florida, I can see the upsides, such as:

1) No state income tax
2) No snow
3) Easy access to high quality methamphetamine
4) Cuban food
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice job with the repeat!

/JFC...
 
