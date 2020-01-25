 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Seattle-area home too disgusting and unsafe to allow anyone to enter gets 17 offers   (seattletimes.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the new owner going to do, open a brothel in Bothell?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably bought it for the land.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Bothell, all the houses are like that. Shag carpet and bumper pool is rampant.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
sad people are priced right out of owning homes. like you're supposed to sleep standing up in a park.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Trash can be cleaned up pretty easily. If the house has "good bones" and is in a good location, the savvy buyer will move on it at the right place. Given this one was in foreclosure it was probably a couple hundred grand cheaper than anything else in the neighbourhood, so any clean up costs would be mitigated almost instantly. Methinks those crying about this are just envious that they missed out on a deal.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: sad people are priced right out of owning homes. like you're supposed to sleep standing up in a park.


Or in your car, if you're well-off enough to afford parking.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: It's Bothell, all the houses are like that. Shag carpet and bumper pool is rampant.


This. My friends mom is in Bothel, her house has a sweet basement bedroom with fake wood wall panels and shag carpet. I got her a zep poster for it
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So what's the new owner going to do, open a brothel in Bothell?


Bulldoze it and build multi tenant housing.

This is the way,
 
