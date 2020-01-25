 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   What would you do if you found $8000 in your mailbox?   (ajc.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Call the cops and let them know about the $4,000 I found in my mailbox.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Figure out where it came from and wire it back through my bank.

You're not supposed to mail cash.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't know, put $8000 into my mailbox and I'll come back here and answer the question tomorrow.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Throw it on the pile, I suppose. Who cares?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess if you own a vacation rental $8k doesn't seem like all that much.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would keep it thinking it was the USPS finally sending me my $700 expense report money for travel and some interest.
/submitted it when I quit and never got the money.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
kpbs.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Try to locate the sender, reach out to them, and tell them it never arrived so send it again.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lavish Mrs. York with gifts
 
Hendawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hookers and blow
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe that I would do the same thing as the gentleman in the article

I would be tempted indeed by it. But if it aint mine, I wouldnt keep it
 
i ignore u
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

i ignore u: [kpbs.media.clients.ellingtoncms.com image 500x332]


Although the car would be different.  You can't buy/rent a convertible Cadillac AND pay for gas money and hotels AND the stash in the trunk for $8,000.  So we'll be rocking a 2008 Honda Civic and sleeping in tents at national parks along the way.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Call the cops and let them know about the $4,000 I found in my mailbox.


I'm sure the $1,500 will be safe.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sit on it for awhile then gradually deposit the money into my bank account.
/I refer you to the case of "Finders vs Keepers".
 
Eravior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I don't recall."
 
ComaToast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would invoke the famous Supreme Court ruling Finders Keepers vs. Losers Weepers.

Naah, I would give it to the police. Then tell everyone I knew what a swell guy I am so they would hate me anyway.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd spend it on lunch.

Every day.

For a few years.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Report