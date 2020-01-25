 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(South China Morning Post)   Wuhan residents describe 'doomsday' scenes as patients overwhelm hospitals   (scmp.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Hong Kong, Mimi Lau, China, Religion, Guangzhou, Society, Law, People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2020 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coughing blood doesn't sound like coronavirus.

Being turned away from a hospital does sound like they are at capacity.

In a mass casualty disease scenario people with non-epidemic conditions will also have trouble seeking help when services are overwhelmed.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a 1000 cases in a country of a eleventy brazillion really a problem?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forget it jake, it's china
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Be well, friends.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, their 'crowded conditions' look like an average day in one of the major Phoenix Hospitals.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reports are coming in that the hospitals were underfunded and lack basic supplies even before the outbreak. It is likely that the local communist bosses needed those funds for trips to the casino.
The 1,000 cases on in dispute, for some rea$on people doubt thi$ figure.

/oh bother
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're due for this unfortunately.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Is a 1000 cases in a country of a eleventy brazillion really a problem?


Difficulty:  no Carnivale.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Northern: Reports are coming in that the hospitals were underfunded and lack basic supplies even before the outbreak. It is likely that the local communist bosses needed those funds for trips to the casino.
The 1,000 cases on in dispute, for some rea$on people doubt thi$ figure.

/oh bother


Old Wuhan axiom: Cash Rules Everything Around Me
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like this scenario might be closer to reality than the official "truth"
 
mescalito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tame Impala - Let It Happen (Official Video)
Youtube pFptt7Cargc
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

Be well, friends.


Just what the world needs more fire released into the wild.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok fellow Farkers, I ran some simulations and I have some less than optimal news....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/so long
//and thanks for all the fish
///it's been fun
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Coughing blood doesn't sound like coronavirus.


Yeah.  Extreme coughing leading to lung damage, maybe?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Help is on the way....
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An interview I heard on NPR with a hospital there said that the bigger problem they're dealing with is mass hysteria.  People with the sniffles, real and imagined, are flooding the hospitals
 
way south
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Is a 1000 cases in a country of a eleventy brazillion really a problem?


This is China. The numbers are bullshiat made up to protect the party.
My speculation is this is something that got loose from their new virology lab conveniently located in Wuhan and the infection rate is ten to a hundred times worse than they're claiming. So the medical system designed to handle a few million people is swamped with tens of thousands of cases more than anyone is reporting and now it's spilled over into other nations with the doctors themselves becoming victims.

This isn't unlike the situation recently in Iran. The government knows what they did. They're working down the list of excuses before the situation is so out of hand they'll just up and admit how badly they screwed this pooch. At which point the number of dead and sick will stop doubling overnight and jump to the much larger reality. Then we'll understand why China would shut down a dozen cities in the span of a week.

They're treating it more like a riot than a disease and they only have one answer. They're already in panic mode. The problem is they haven't told everyone else how bad this really is so no one is as worried as they should be. When we figure it out the problem will be in full onslaught here.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can definitely see folks flooding into hospital as psychosomatics.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing so many Americans don't have decent health insurance, if they have it at all. If it reaches pandemic stage here, lots of folks will just suffer and die at home instead of going to the hospital. So, we've got that going for us.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I really don't know how to explain this fear that this quarantine is also being used to harvest organs from people. Millions of people, who's going to say a few hundred or so that were declared dead from the virus and cremated immediately to avoid further spreading of the virus weren't actually infected and weren't actually dead until they got a few essential organs removed for sale?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Good thing so many Americans don't have decent health insurance, if they have it at all. If it reaches pandemic stage here, lots of folks will just suffer and die at home instead of going to the hospital. So, we've got that going for us.


But you are allowed all the rolls of paper towels you could ever want!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PunGent: thealgorerhythm: Coughing blood doesn't sound like coronavirus.

Yeah.  Extreme coughing leading to lung damage, maybe?


On the other hand, he's a middle-aged, Chinese male. He's likely been smoking three packs a day since the age of five.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: PunGent: thealgorerhythm: Coughing blood doesn't sound like coronavirus.

Yeah.  Extreme coughing leading to lung damage, maybe?

On the other hand, he's a middle-aged, Chinese male. He's likely been smoking three packs a day since the age of five.


and all that tasty tasty smog.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Good thing so many Americans don't have decent health insurance, if they have it at all. If it reaches pandemic stage here, lots of folks will just suffer and die at home instead of going to the hospital. So, we've got that going for us.


No, that's not what would happen. Have you ever been to an ER? I have three relatives (wife, FIL, cousin) who work in one in a midsize city. The ER and the hospital as a whole are jammed right now with regular flu patients. An ER can't turn away the uninsured. The poor flood the ER for minor cuts and colds. They won't stay crammed in their hovels if it's pandemic time.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The news and footage we've been seeing certainly suggests that there are way more than 1,383 cases/41 dead. If I were president I'd be seriously considering doing something major to restrict travel to the US.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Is a 1000 cases in a country of a eleventy brazillion really a problem?


Estimated 3% fatality rate times eleventy bazillion is how many?

/true everybody won't get it.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a disease that jumped from bats > Yeti > humans.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Ok fellow Farkers, I ran some simulations and I have some less than optimal news....

[Fark user image image 425x206]

/so long
//and thanks for all the fish
///it's been fun


Population reduction is one of the ways we're supposed to combat climate change, so let us rejoice.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: The news and footage we've been seeing certainly suggests that there are way more than 1,383 cases/41 dead. If I were president I'd be seriously considering doing something major to restrict travel to the US.


Naw, we just need to ask Ebola Nurse, she know more and better than everyone else.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Northern: Reports are coming in that the hospitals were underfunded and lack basic supplies even before the outbreak. It is likely that the local communist bosses needed those funds for trips to the casino.
The 1,000 cases on in dispute, for some rea$on people doubt thi$ figure.

/oh bother


Sucks to be those officials if that's the case.

Corrupt officials are given very harsh sentences, up to, and including, the death penalty.

If you're exposed because of a scandal, then you're farked.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report