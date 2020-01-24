 Skip to content
(Daily Herald)   The warden who was in charge of Jeffrey Epstein when he died will be punished... with a promotion   (dailyherald.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well that's not suspicious at all.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So the top guy in the prison where Epstein was killed was transferred to another leadership position in a different prison

This is a promotion because...?
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: So the top guy in the prison where Epstein was killed was transferred to another leadership position in a different prison

This is a promotion because...?


ADDENDUM

He should have been terminated for gross negligence.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does the prison he's being transferred to have any notable inmates that could use a good hanging to protect the rich and powerful?
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't care!!!! Wasn't he was up for that promised promotion if Jeffery didn't make it to court on time??......
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, guys? A little thought to perhaps make you feel somewhat better:

When Stalin wanted to rid himself of one of his executioners who knew too much or who was needed to take a fall, he would usually first promote them to set them at ease.

Just a thought.
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cman: So the top guy in the prison where Epstein was killed was transferred to another leadership position in a different prison

This is a promotion because...?


Not so much.  But it means he's eligible again, because he's now off desk duty, which means he's been cleared by the GOP "investigation".

/if Donnie's guy Acosta promised him a promotion, well, he should've known...Donnie welshes on deals
 
phenn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're just waving it in our faces now.
 
wademh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yessiree, a beautiful office on the top floor, gorgeous views. Here's your desk. See this filing cabinet on the right. Here, press this clicker. Yup yup, it's a hidden bar. Fully stocked, 25 year old rare single malts. And behind this panel, your own private washroom and closet. Has it's own steam shower.

Of course we can redecorate if you like. Just let us know. But first step over here and let me show you the private balcony. Let's step out and see the view. 20 stories up. Just look over the edge here. If you look down, you might be able to see your brand new Mercedes. Just look there, lean over just a bit more. Just a bit more ....
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My favorite part of the whole "Epstein didn't kill himself" meme is that I have seen RWNJ's promoting it too, all because they think Hillary OBVIOUSLY did it and their God-Dotard is gonna get her this time.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: My favorite part of the whole "Epstein didn't kill himself" meme is that I have seen RWNJ's promoting it too, all because they think Hillary OBVIOUSLY did it and their God-Dotard is gonna get her this time.


I mean, Hillary offing Epstein would be doing Trump a huge favor, though.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Clearly the Bill and Hillary Clinton are behind this.

/Hur hur I'm from the comments section of every Fox News story.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: My favorite part of the whole "Epstein didn't kill himself" meme is that I have seen RWNJ's promoting it too, all because they think Hillary OBVIOUSLY did it and their God-Dotard is gonna get her this time.


THey're the ones that *started* it.

When someone points out that Trump crony, liar, and family friend of Epstein held a meeting with Epstein before his death and declared it a suicide; they usually reply with the myth of Trump "throwing Epstein out of Maralago".
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: Yessiree, a beautiful office on the top floor, gorgeous views. Here's your desk. See this filing cabinet on the right. Here, press this clicker. Yup yup, it's a hidden bar. Fully stocked, 25 year old rare single malts. And behind this panel, your own private washroom and closet. Has it's own steam shower.

Of course we can redecorate if you like. Just let us know. But first step over here and let me show you the private balcony. Let's step out and see the view. 20 stories up. Just look over the edge here. If you look down, you might be able to see your brand new Mercedes. Just look there, lean over just a bit more. Just a bit more ....


The equivalent of a pro sports team owner saying "our head coach isn't going anywhere."
 
WithinReason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cman: cman: So the top guy in the prison where Epstein was killed was transferred to another leadership position in a different prison

This is a promotion because...?

ADDENDUM

He should have been terminated for gross negligence.


But Hillary takes care of people that help her
 
