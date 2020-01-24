 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Rolls Royce to develop fashionable new miniature nuclear reactor, available in at least 10 different colors including Radiation Green and Deathshine Blue. No word on leather options from the skins of irradiated wildlife   (bbc.com) divider line
    Nuclear power, Electricity generation, Sustainable energy, Coal, Enrico Fermi, Sellafield, Assembly line, nuclear reactors  
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But does it have an umbrella  tucked away in the rear door jam?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I found a PDF for anyone interested in the technical details. The fuel is "Industry standard UO2" enriched to 4.95% and it uses a light-water moderator. The modular aspect is nice but it's not a great fuel cycle (vs. something like a CANDU running on spent LWR fuel and/or thorium).
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like limiting the pool of people who can deliver it to women named Lorry is a bit out of touch with today's climate
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fusion is just 50 years away, just like it was 50
years ago.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary?  Really subby?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I found a PDF for anyone interested in the technical details. The fuel is "Industry standard UO2" enriched to 4.95% and it uses a light-water moderator. The modular aspect is nice but it's not a great fuel cycle (vs. something like a CANDU running on spent LWR fuel and/or thorium).


I was going to ask how how they compare to CANDUs, and what the byproducts were...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 850x566]


*shakes tiny, deuterium-enhanced fist*
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

The Spirit of Ecstasy
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But Paul Dorfman from University College London said: "The potential cost benefits of assembly line module construction relative to custom-build on-site construction may prove overstated."

If anything it's understated.  We stopped field building refrigeration cycles, for the most part, 70 years ago.  Packaged chillers and rooftop packages took over because of the QC on the plant level and economy of scale in manufacturing made them better and less expensive.
 
Markus5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: I was going to ask how how they compare to CANDUs, and what the byproducts were...


Sorry. No can do.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: a CANDU running on spent LWR fuel and/or thorium


Nobody "runs" on thorium. The so-called "thorium" reactors, were they to exist some day, would also run on U-3 or U-5 - just like their regular brethren.

The only difference is that they will run with a massively worse neutron economy and send the "saved" neutrons to irradiate plates of thorium to "breed" U-3 or U-5. This, of course, will activate it, and to extract the U isotopes one will have to reprocess radioactive waste, a bunch of technologies that the US has not only stopped doing since the 60s, but is actively discouraging internationally.

No CANDU reactor uses "spent LWR fuel". CANDU uses unenriched uranium and to get it to fission higher thermal neutron flux is required; neutrons thermalize faster because CANDU uses heavy water as a moderator. But outside of this difference, it is basically the same as all other reactors.

The "small" nuclear reactors have been available on paper for years, but I am unaware of even one model being licensed for sale, nevermind being built or operated. One reason is that per unit of output they cost a lot more, and it is not very believable they'll be able to compete with the alternatives.

This is PR, and the 10 year time frame makes it even more PR-ish.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why scary?  Coal plants are scary. Nuke based energy is one of the ways to go in order to ditch these coal plants.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. I was hoping for something more like

Fark user image
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Scary?  Really subby?


Welcome to Fark.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, price is Not Great, Not Terrible?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Ivo Shandor: a CANDU running on spent LWR fuel and/or thorium

Nobody "runs" on thorium. The so-called "thorium" reactors, were they to exist some day, would also run on U-3 or U-5 - just like their regular brethren.

The only difference is that they will run with a massively worse neutron economy and send the "saved" neutrons to irradiate plates of thorium to "breed" U-3 or U-5. This, of course, will activate it, and to extract the U isotopes one will have to reprocess radioactive waste, a bunch of technologies that the US has not only stopped doing since the 60s, but is actively discouraging internationally.

No CANDU reactor uses "spent LWR fuel". CANDU uses unenriched uranium and to get it to fission higher thermal neutron flux is required; neutrons thermalize faster because CANDU uses heavy water as a moderator. But outside of this difference, it is basically the same as all other reactors.

The "small" nuclear reactors have been available on paper for years, but I am unaware of even one model being licensed for sale, nevermind being built or operated. One reason is that per unit of output they cost a lot more, and it is not very believable they'll be able to compete with the alternatives.

This is PR, and the 10 year time frame makes it even more PR-ish.


So Kw rather than Mw ?
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Fusion is just 50 years away, just like it was 50
years ago.


look who didn't read the article!
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a Bentley model instead?
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't scared.

I think we should be devoting a LOT more time and effort toward research and development in the area of nuclear-power, especially geared toward building smaller, safer reactors.

Instead of a big gigantic fark-all reactor which can have catastrophic result if there's an incident providing power to a whole state or large region (which can have catastrophic results if there's an incident), bring it down to one small reactor per neighbourhood. Some strays out in rural county-areas, for the folks who live "in-the sticks". Even a "total meltdown" wouldn't be quite so disastrous, and a much smaller area would be impacted by it. Plus, the things will get safer and safer as more are being built and more research is put into them.

Like it or don't, but for all the talk about "sustainable energy" and "lower emissions", you can't beat nuclear.

Hell, if they could continue miniaturization to the point of "suitcase-reactors", we could have nuclear-powered automobiles. Briefcase-sized and we could have nuclear-powered motorcycles. Petrol-stations could become more anachronistic than haberdasheries.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Just don't open the trunk.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

How dry I'm not: Briefcase-sized and we could have nuclear-powered motorcycles.


Fark user image

So that's what was in the brief case!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: pup.socket:

So Kw rather than Mw ?


400 MW electric/1200 thermal, on par with a 1st or 2nd gen small reactor, with the added safety features post Fukushima.

Can't imagine how it will make money, but hey, it is a Rolls Royce, maybe it won't have to.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Solar is a nice alternative, if you have sun

/And decent batteries
 
Kirzania
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Only one kind of option for my mini nuclear power plant.

pbs.twimg.com
 
pup.socket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

How dry I'm not: Hell, if they could continue miniaturization to the point of "suitcase-reactors"


A nuclear power station is a complex multi-factory complex. They have a chemistry plant or two to clean the water, pumping stations that can turn around a large river, several mechanical shops that have equipment and expertise build a modern airplane and a large power distribution company, all in one.

And I have not even started talking about the diesel backup power generation, fuelling and maintenance for the nuclear power plant, nevermind the reactors.

It ain't going to fit in your backpack anytime soon.

It is a good idea to actually go and visit one if they allow it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Nobody "runs" on thorium. The so-called "thorium" reactors, were they to exist some day, would also run on U-3 or U-5 - just like their regular brethren.


Yes it's U-233 which does the actual work in a "thorium" reactor, but CANDU reactors can breed it in-place (using a mix of thorium and other fissile fuel bundles) and extract useful energy from it. Or you can...

[...] reprocess radioactive waste, a bunch of technologies that the US has not only stopped doing since the 60s, but is actively discouraging internationally.

"Well there's your problem".  Reprocessing is a good thing, and it was a mistake to stop doing it.


pup.socket: No CANDU reactor uses "spent LWR fuel".


Chinese Candu reactor trials uranium reuse

It might not be economical to re-use spent fuel vs. mining fresh uranium, but the technology exists and it's a better use for the "spent" fuel than burying it underneath a mountain (if you can convince the NIMBY crowd to allow it).
 
maestro8
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

How dry I'm not: Ain't scared.

I think we should be devoting a LOT more time and effort toward research and development in the area of nuclear-power, especially geared toward building smaller, safer reactors.


Yes, let's put reactors IN neighborhoods, so the kids can get a dose of gamma rays on their way to school every day!

Let's put reactors IN cars, so a collision doesn't spill coolant and oil on the pavement, but radioactive water!

We need thousands of reactors deployed across the US, so we can mine and refine massive amounts of uranium which would otherwise be safely distributed underneath the earth's crust!

NUKE EVERYTHING, IT'S THE ONLY WAY!!1!

(There's nothing safer about a small reactor. The gamma rays emitted by a small lump of U-238 carry the same energy as those emitted by a dump truck full. Same cancer-causing, crunchy goodness.)
 
wraith95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maestro8: How dry I'm not: Ain't scared.

I think we should be devoting a LOT more time and effort toward research and development in the area of nuclear-power, especially geared toward building smaller, safer reactors.

Yes, let's put reactors IN neighborhoods, so the kids can get a dose of gamma rays on their way to school every day!

Let's put reactors IN cars, so a collision doesn't spill coolant and oil on the pavement, but radioactive water!

We need thousands of reactors deployed across the US, so we can mine and refine massive amounts of uranium which would otherwise be safely distributed underneath the earth's crust!

NUKE EVERYTHING, IT'S THE ONLY WAY!!1!

(There's nothing safer about a small reactor. The gamma rays emitted by a small lump of U-238 carry the same energy as those emitted by a dump truck full. Same cancer-causing, crunchy goodness.)


Reactors just aren't really that dangerous though. The US has had over a hundred for half a century.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maestro8: (There's nothing safer about a small reactor. The gamma rays emitted by a small lump of U-238 carry the same energy as those emitted by a dump truck full. Same cancer-causing, crunchy goodness.)


You're exposed to more radiation from coal ash than from a commercial nuclear power plant. You'll soak up even more if you fly in an airplane or sit on certain beaches.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Fusion is just 50 years away, just like it was 50
years ago.

look who didn't read the article!


Son, this is Fark.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: maestro8: (There's nothing safer about a small reactor. The gamma rays emitted by a small lump of U-238 carry the same energy as those emitted by a dump truck full. Same cancer-causing, crunchy goodness.)

You're exposed to more radiation from coal ash than from a commercial nuclear power plant. You'll soak up even more if you fly in an airplane or sit on certain beaches.


Haven't seen cities full of people from The Hills Have Eyes. Yet!
 
JAYoung
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One test for any nuclear technology: Can it obtain afforable insurance to cover any contingency in the private marketplace?
If not, it's just another crime of grand theft -- nuclear committed against taxpayers.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kirzania: Only one kind of option for my mini nuclear power plant.

[pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]


Fine Corinthian leather.
 
