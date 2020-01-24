 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Fraternity hazings are getting really tough. Back in the day we'd hit them with socks full of quarters and stick hot dogs up their buns. But shooting them seems a bit much   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was thinking, "What, like a pellet gun? Pfff..."

Altamirano pulled out a .40 caliber handgun, held the firearm against Sillas' leg and pulled the trigger, the complaint states. The bullet went through Sillas' leg.

HOLY F*CK!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not gay enough.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, but the connections you make at New Mexico State University's Las Cruces campus have to be worth a little gunshot wound.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

holdmybones: Yeah, but the connections you make at New Mexico State University's Las Cruces campus have to be worth a little gunshot wound.


And all the top shelf pussy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's nothing. Back in my day they strapped us with dynamite and blew us into a fine minced consistency. Then we had to clean the toilets. That was farking serious.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I expected a little bit of hazing. I didn't think they were going to hurt us,"

Then you clearly haven't been paying attention.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a CSB: When I was in college one of the black fraternities accidentally beat one of their pledges to death. I was friendly with one of the kids that got busted. We lived on the same floor in the dorms.

https://apnews.com/fc68d3604a4d431385​d​ed7730bc090f5
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: Not a CSB: When I was in college one of the black fraternities accidentally beat one of their pledges to death. I was friendly with one of the kids that got busted. We lived on the same floor in the dorms.

https://apnews.com/fc68d3604a4d431385d​ed7730bc090f5


I picked a school with less than 5k students, without a football team, and without a Greek system for a reason.

No one really cared about sports that much, and the party culture was way more intimate, instead of huge frat parties.

There were out-of-state students who had attended larger high schools, which I find hard to actually imagine. Everyone in my graduating high school class were generally at least acquainted.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: That's nothing. Back in my day they strapped us with dynamite and blew us into a fine minced consistency. Then we had to clean the toilets. That was farking serious.


That's what you get when you attend the Alfred Nobel College of Demolitions and Plumbing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...... yeah, and we don't have toxic gun culture. Thanks gun owners.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, my fraternity made pledges clean up the house after parties and keep a 3.0. Plus they always had to have a lighter and a bottle opener.

/No gay stuff unfortunately.
//wait, fortunately!
///yeah, I think I pulled that off.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Not a CSB: When I was in college one of the black fraternities accidentally beat one of their pledges to death. I was friendly with one of the kids that got busted. We lived on the same floor in the dorms.

https://apnews.com/fc68d3604a4d431385d​ed7730bc090f5


My friend was kidnapped from his fraternity at UPenn by hooded men, blindfolded, tied to a tree while white power music was playing and threatened with a lynching. Yes, he was black. No, it wasn't his own frat brothers, it was another frat who kidnapped him "by accident."  Yes, they lost their chapter, got kicked the fark off campus and several expelled. All good fun, though, amirite?
 
