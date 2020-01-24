 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Pot amnesty box at Midway airport robbed. So, if I put it back will I still get amnesty?   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
11
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA

"Tampering with them, or attempting to remove anything placed inside, is a crime,"

The boxes are owned by the Chicago Department of Aviation and serviced by the police. Officers will regularly empty the boxes, file a report for the items inside and dispose of any surrendered marijuana as they would narcotics.

So it would appear that owning up to such a crime would get you arrested for theft and then pummeled for theft from the police of their kind kush.

I would highly <smirk> suggest you don't do that.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Give a bud, take a bud.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ikea.comView Full Size

A little bit of metalworking on top, a cheap lock, and some easy stenciling. You could make your own "amnesty box" for cheap.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always assumed they'd be pretty closely watched to prevent this.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Police artist sketch of suspect:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Since when is it a crime to possess abandoned property? The box does not indicate that the contents belong to anyone after abandoning it.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just wish I could find a doctor to prescribe it for me. I live in Florida, I have Glaucoma, Cataracts and other physical problems that leave me in constant pain. I get three Oxycodone a day, plus a load of other meds. I would love to get some pot.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The next time I fly I am going to drop a very large envelope of oregano in there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 Why don't people in power understand that they look stupid and undermine their own power.
🙄
It's like someone dropped them on their own heads.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It should be an exchange system, not a disposal system.  Disposal is just wasteful.  Drop off an eighth in Denver, get a receipt, trade the receipt for an eighth in LA.  Obviously, you don't bring your super fancy stuff to the airport for this exchange and you're not likely to get great stuff at the other end but better than wasting it.

Yeah, I know it won't work because of all the liability and you don't want to get random weed that might be laced with something.  Just seems wasteful to throw away something that's perfectly legal on both ends of the flight.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would be like one of the stooges putting chewing gum on the end of a fishing pole. If they hassled me I would tell them I changed my mind.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

