(WCAX Vermont)   What exactly does a NY state trooper need to do to be suspended without pay? Shooting at tires to get a driver to pull over, apparently   (wcax.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So did he hit the car?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
3 years as a cop is considered being a veteran?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

styckx: 3 years as a cop is considered being a veteran?


As long as he has made it through the academy and has one minute of seniority on any other employee, the union lawyer will call him a veteran.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense the tires were black, so he thought it was OK.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what does God need with a starship?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still believe all police officers are good people with good intentions. They are the heroes of our community. He should be given a full pardon despite the honest mistake he made in the heat of the moment. I'm sending him money right now along with a petition (that only I have signed so far) for his compensation while the investigation is looked at under a different light. Please sign it if you agree.

God bless him and all persons in uniform. BLUE POWER!
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need UK style policing, badly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tramp stamp: We need UK style policing, badly.


Randomly blame Irishmen and Brazilians?
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tramp stamp: We need UK style policing, badly.


Do you have a license for that post?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops gotten lighter penalties for shooting people, but that doesn't make the punishment undeserved.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happiness is a warm gun
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodyear? The worst!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought the headline said trees and I thought "What do the maple syrup ever do to you??!!"
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He shot at the tires not because they were "Black"....... nope!!

Chinese made tires.......He was trying to stop the "Flu" bug that had escaped........Yup!!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When all you have is a gun, every problem is a bystander.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: tramp stamp: We need UK style policing, badly.

Randomly blame Irishmen and Brazilians?


I'd consider that to be an improvement over the far-too-common occurances of "ZOMG, I scaried!" followed by *PEW* *PEW* *PEW* we currently see in the news.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See, CinemaSins, this is why they don't shoot out tires!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
whenIf he ever returns to duty:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: In his defense the tires were black, so he thought it was OK.


And now I've completely forgotten whatever super funny comment I had lined up.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: When all you have is a gun, every problem is a bystander.


unarmed black teenager.

There. I fixed it for ya.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But it always works in the movies!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: BuckTurgidson: When all you have is a gun, every problem is a bystander.

unarmed black teenager.

There. I fixed it for ya.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: lolmao500: BuckTurgidson: When all you have is a gun, every problem is a bystander.

unarmed black teenager.

There. I fixed it for ya.

[Fark user image 620x183]


You're not a robot? That's just like your opinion, man.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He hates those tires!"
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: We need UK style policing, badly.


The only result, aside from laughing, would be dead cops... can't give tag info or description...
 
tuckeg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: In his defense the tires were black, so he thought it was OK.


I'll make my next set whitewalls.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He was suspended for only hitting the tires and failing to kill the suspect.  They have standards to uphold, after all.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Should be automatic permanent loss of driver's license for running from the cops... plus serious jail time.  Runners DGAS..
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: We need UK style policing, badly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petuniapup
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: See, CinemaSins, this is why they don't shoot out tires!


I don't remember whether I found this on Fark, but... I haven't watched CinemaSins since.

https://www.avclub.com/heres-everythi​n​g-wrong-with-cinemasins-videos-in-less​-t-1820483341?4k
 
Report