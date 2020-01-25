 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   Man who said he was "locked and loaded" for killing spree uses machete to threaten cops, who load him with electricity then lock him in jail   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Misdemeanor, Crime, Criminal law, John Vincent Swan, Felony, Assault, Violence  
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's now "cocked and loaded". That's so 2019.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty Doneinone
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. How did they manage not to shoot him? Perplexing.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not dead? Must be white.

*checks*

Yep.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danny Trejo in Machete 3: Electric Boogaloo
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Not dead? Must be white have dropped the machete when they told him to.

*checks*

Yep.


Fixed for accuracy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Enigmamf: Not dead? Must be white have dropped the machete when they told him to.

*checks*

Yep.

Fixed for accuracy.


Yeah we will just ignore the fact he was given a chance to drop it.
LOL.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Odd. How did they manage not to shoot him? Perplexing.


I'm sure they tried but unfortunately the perp was wearing his bulletproof whiteness.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder what the alternate reality that the "cops can do no right" crowd would build looks like. Given the way things are going, we may find out in places like San Francisco and New York City.
 
neapoi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I wonder what the alternate reality that the "cops can do no right" crowd would build looks like. Given the way things are going, we may find out in places like San Francisco and New York City.


In PlAcEs LiKe SaN fRaNcIsCo AnD nEw YoRk CiTy
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought Hetfield was more or less retired now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkVader
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Never bring a knife to a gunfight.

/And always remember that cops are armored, go for the headshot.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neapoi: jjorsett: I wonder what the alternate reality that the "cops can do no right" crowd would build looks like. Given the way things are going, we may find out in places like San Francisco and New York City.

In PlAcEs LiKe SaN fRaNcIsCo AnD nEw YoRk CiTy


new york city? laughs and uses their brand of salsa.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkVader: Never bring a knife to a gunfight.

/And always remember that cops are armored, go for the headshot.


Wow. You really hate cops that much? Maybe they could manage to not be available when you need them. They were there when I did.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Odd. How did they manage not to shoot him? Perplexing.


They didn't want tinnitus and permanent hearing loss?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How does one lock & load a machete? Wouldn't creeping up behind people with an innocuous seeming item like a screwdriver be less likely to draw attention?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkVader: Never bring a knife to a gunfight.

/And always remember that cops are armored, go for the headshot.


I am puzzled by continued references to shooting people with sharp objects. Knives do not work that way.
 
