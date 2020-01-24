 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Head of Buchenwald concentration camp memorial confirms "There are increasing entries in our visitor books that describe National Socialism and the concentration camps as useful and good for Germany"   (thehill.com) divider line
55
    More: Sick, Auschwitz concentration camp, Nazi concentration camps, Nazi Germany, former Nazi concentration camps, The Holocaust, Nazism, Adolf Hitler, Extermination camp  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 8:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As you get further and further away from the crime... the likelihood of it happening again grows exponentially larger.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to say that the world would never let something like that happen again

I want to say that.....
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Film them, identify them, revoke their passport, and mail them to Tel-Aviv with a swastika tattooed on their forehead.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because *I* would never be one of the ones in those camps!"
 
crazydave023
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's worrisome. Definitely not a good sign when things like this happen on a regular basis.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All farking nazis must farking hang.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Film them, identify them, revoke their passport, and mail them to Tel-Aviv with a swastika tattooed on carved into their forehead.


Paging Aldo Raine, paging Aldo Raine to Buchenwald, some assholes need to be identified in a manner that leaves no doubt.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if they had zero such comments last month, but one this month, that's "increasing," right?  Article resists the urge to provide stats.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use a electronic visitor book time synced with video cameras.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: All farking nazis must farking hang.


Something that should unify all of us.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


Assholes like those bring out the angry beast in me, especially since an aunt by marriage of mine survived the camps.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


I know some local wannabe Nazis.  It was amusing as all hell when they found out I'm of Jewish descent.

I'm cool with not wanting to talk to me or be near me.
 
ironpig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


I hope we don't forget but we likely will.  The Holocaust is not the first human tragedy of that scale.  The others have been largely forgotten beyond a mention in a textbook.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: As you get further and further away from the crime... the likelihood of it happening again grows exponentially larger.


What do you mean? It's already started!

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Because *I* would never be one of the ones in those camps!"


No one who thinks a gulag is a good idea actually expects to end up in one. That's why they can overlook or forget the cruelty so easily. It's a punishment for their ideological enemies, and they don't see themselves having any surviving enemies after their utopia is established.

I wouldn't expect them to be the type thats thought anything through.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ironpig: t human tragedy of that scale.  The others have been largely forgotten beyond a mention in a textbook.


I get that and all.  I just hope we don't forget.  I had family friends growing up who lost their entire families in various Nazi death camps.  growing up hearing the tales of holocaust survivors is really impactful.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


"There was no Holocaust YET"
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I want to say that the world would never let something like that happen again

I want to say that.....


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xinjian​g​_re-education_camps
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternative for Germany party

What an alternative for Germany might look like:

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the internet we call it bait.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: NewportBarGuy: As you get further and further away from the crime... the likelihood of it happening again grows exponentially larger.

What do you mean? It's already started!

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x570]


uighur, please
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When shiat gets rough, extremist ideologies becomes popular.

Two things must be done in times like these: fix the problems and crack down on extremists without mercy
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


We have forgotten the horrors of pretty much every war fought in all of human history.   If it were not for the development of modern, portable cameras and lenses, we'd have forgotten a bout this one a while ago.  And even then, when we see it, we kind of squint and say "Naaawwwwww."
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If they leave real names, and good contact info in the book, let them do it. Useful later
 
tuxq
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I want to say that the world would never let something like that happen again

I want to say that.....


We only won in WW2 thanks to the roughness of those grew up during the great depression. They were pretty hard people.

We haven't had our great depression generation yet. Or does the great recession count?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I want to say that the world would never let something like that happen again

I want to say that.....


What? "Never again" is a hollow slogan because the world has seen multiple genocides since the Holocaust

Indonesia 1965
Cambodia 1975-1979
Bosnia 1991-1995
Rwanda 1994

And the US under Trump seems ripe to progress from imprisoning Guatemalan children to gassing them
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Reading log books at tourist locations is a trip.  Most people keep it concise and simple...  then you got the manifestos of weirdos who made a continental pilgrimage for a determined purpose and want everyone to know why. Real buzz killer
 
rkiller1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: And the US under Trump seems ripe to progress from imprisoning Guatemalan children to gassing them


So let's re-impeach him because he's guilty of a future event that exists only in your head!
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ironpig: sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.

I hope we don't forget but we likely will.  The Holocaust is not the first human tragedy of that scale.  The others have been largely forgotten beyond a mention in a textbook.


Wasn't the Holocaust the first to be named, instead of just being called "The [perpetrator]'s Mass Murder Of The [victim]s" or "The [victim] Genocide"?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

berylman: Reading log books at tourist locations is a trip.  Most people keep it concise and simple...  then you got the manifestos of weirdos who made a continental pilgrimage for a determined purpose and want everyone to know why. Real buzz killer


If it's a "buzz killer" why would you ever read them?
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


That's a rhetorical hallmark of fascism and they teach it to their followers by example and theory.

"No it didn't happen and even if it did happen, it wasn't wrong. What's wrong with it? So maybe it happened, now what? Nothing wrong with it. Haha, caught you trying to catch me! You said it happened but it didn't happen. Everyone is against me."

Does it sound familiar? If so, it's because this has been passed down for centuries. Mussolini was especially good at it and left many instructional videos of it. Modern day fascists emulate him right down to the way he holds his mouth.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


"I didn't do it! How dare you accuse me of doing that! Also, I would totally have done that if I'd had the power and opportunity."

"And I did have the power and opportunity. But I still didn't do it."
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aagrajag: sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.

"I didn't do it! How dare you accuse me of doing that! Also, I would totally have done that if I'd had the power and opportunity."

"And I did have the power and opportunity. But I still didn't do it."


South Park has accurately predicted a few things. I would divest in Toronto based stocks, guys.
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rkiller1: berylman: Reading log books at tourist locations is a trip.  Most people keep it concise and simple...  then you got the manifestos of weirdos who made a continental pilgrimage for a determined purpose and want everyone to know why. Real buzz killer

If it's a "buzz killer" why would you ever read them?


No buzz shall live.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Gubbo: I want to say that the world would never let something like that happen again

I want to say that.....

What? "Never again" is a hollow slogan because the world has seen multiple genocides since the Holocaust

Indonesia 1965
Cambodia 1975-1979
Bosnia 1991-1995
Rwanda 1994

And the US under Trump seems ripe to progress from imprisoning Guatemalan children to gassing them


seriously how silly are you. millions of dollars of USA tax payer dollars are going to keep illegal immigrants fed, clothed, sheltered and given medical treatment. there's nothing for you here, troll face.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: NewportBarGuy: As you get further and further away from the crime... the likelihood of it happening again grows exponentially larger.

What do you mean? It's already started!

[gannett-cdn.com image 850x570]


JFC on a barrel of crackers. A few years ago I would have assumed that photo was from a dystopian sci fi movie or maybe North Korea.  How do these evil farks not know that every person is a child of god who deserves to be treated with basic human decency?

///don't know
//how else to explain it
/despite being an unbeliever
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rkiller1: So if they had zero such comments last month, but one this month, that's "increasing," right?  Article resists the urge to provide stats.


Even one is too many.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: As you get further and further away from the crime... the likelihood of it happening again grows exponentially larger.


Gubbo: I want to say that the world would never let something like that happen again

I want to say that.....


Done in 2.

The world is in a shiat situation right now because we've forgotten the pain of war and death. After the truth of the Nazi death camps was revealed, we learned, and were good for a short (generationally speaking) while.

But our ancestors who saw that - our ancestors who were inspired to create things like the UN and EU with the hope that such a situation would never occur again - are all dead, and their children or grandchildren don't seem so worried about upholding any kind of noble ideals.

In short, it's a f*cking shiatshow.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It never occurred to me that people would be visiting these sites and wishing for modern day use. The fact that they'd leave commentary in a guestbook with that sentiment is even worse. Wow. I've grown pretty numb the last 3+ years, but this one is shocking to me.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: It never occurred to me that people would be visiting these sites and wishing for modern day use. The fact that they'd leave commentary in a guestbook with that sentiment is even worse.


static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Of course they're useful... to an idiot.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: Wasn't the Holocaust the first to be named, instead of just being called "The [perpetrator]'s Mass Murder Of The [victim]s" or "The [victim] Genocide"?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​events_named_massacres

None seemed to go for that single word cognomen you seem to be thinking of
 
Fissile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: As you get further and further away from the crime... the likelihood of it happening again grows exponentially larger.


I doubt it.  The reasons the camps were set up are not what most people believe.  While AH and some of his more loony buddies hated Jews and wanted to see them dead for no other reason than that they were Jews, more practical Nazis had other motives.  Most of the camps were not extermination centers, they were slave labor camps.  Everything was made in them from uniforms to V2 rockets.   The Jews were literally the fuel that ran the Nazi war machine.

It was understood that Germany didn't have the resources for a protracted war.  They couldn't field enough troops, produce enough ammo and gear, and feed everyone at home and the military, so they came up with a sinister plan.   Literally consume the human beings that were in the way of the 'Greater Reich'.   Originally the plan called for enslavement and extermination of all the 'untermensch' in their way.  That included a lot of various groups, but the Jews and Slavs were singled out for special treatment.  For example, after the invasion of Poland Hitler gave a pep talk to the troops encouraging them to exterminate the subhuman Poles.

Unfortunately for Germany, and the Jews, the Russians didn't roll over and stick their butts up in the air like Hitler had assumed they would.   The Slavic peoples had their own countries, and armies, and would retaliate if Germany wasn't 100% victorious.  This became apparently clear to the Nazis after the failed Soviet invasion.  The Nazis quietly backed down on throwing large numbers of Slavic people into the furnaces that kept the boilers going.  The burden fell entirely on the Jews.  After all, the Jews were incapable of retaliating, and who was going to get even for them?  No one, and no one did.

These conditions don't exist today, and because they don't you're not going to see Holocaust Part Deux.
 
ironpig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

King Something: ironpig: sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.

I hope we don't forget but we likely will.  The Holocaust is not the first human tragedy of that scale.  The others have been largely forgotten beyond a mention in a textbook.

Wasn't the Holocaust the first to be named, instead of just being called "The [perpetrator]'s Mass Murder Of The [victim]s" or "The [victim] Genocide"?


I don't really know the answer to that but does Holodomor count? The White Terror?
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They remind us. That like weeds. If you don't keep an eye out for them. They'll pop up and destroy everything.
 
ironpig
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: King Something: Wasn't the Holocaust the first to be named, instead of just being called "The [perpetrator]'s Mass Murder Of The [victim]s" or "The [victim] Genocide"?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​events_named_massacres

None seemed to go for that single word cognomen you seem to be thinking of


That's because the word you're looking for is genocide.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fissile: NewportBarGuy: As you get further and further away from the crime... the likelihood of it happening again grows exponentially larger.

I doubt it.  The reasons the camps were set up are not what most people believe.  While AH and some of his more loony buddies hated Jews and wanted to see them dead for no other reason than that they were Jews, more practical Nazis had other motives.  Most of the camps were not extermination centers, they were slave labor camps.  Everything was made in them from uniforms to V2 rockets.   The Jews were literally the fuel that ran the Nazi war machine.

It was understood that Germany didn't have the resources for a protracted war.  They couldn't field enough troops, produce enough ammo and gear, and feed everyone at home and the military, so they came up with a sinister plan.   Literally consume the human beings that were in the way of the 'Greater Reich'.   Originally the plan called for enslavement and extermination of all the 'untermensch' in their way.  That included a lot of various groups, but the Jews and Slavs were singled out for special treatment.  For example, after the invasion of Poland Hitler gave a pep talk to the troops encouraging them to exterminate the subhuman Poles.

Unfortunately for Germany, and the Jews, the Russians didn't roll over and stick their butts up in the air like Hitler had assumed they would.   The Slavic peoples had their own countries, and armies, and would retaliate if Germany wasn't 100% victorious.  This became apparently clear to the Nazis after the failed Soviet invasion.  The Nazis quietly backed down on throwing large numbers of Slavic people into the furnaces that kept the boilers going.  The burden fell entirely on the Jews.  After all, the Jews were incapable of retaliating, and who was going to get even for them?  No one, and no one did.

These conditions don't exist today, and because they don't you're not going to see Holocaust Part Deux.


Everything you said is wrong.

Look up:

Auschwitz-Birkenau
Bełżec
Chełmno
Jasenovac
Majdanek
Maly Trostenets
Sajmište
Sobibór
Treblinka.

These were not work camps. Average survival after arrival at these camps was 30 minutes.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Dear god.  I don't get the disconnect with neo-nazis.  on the one hand they deny the holocaust, but on the other hand they wish it were still going on.  Which is it.  Did it happen or do you lament it still isn't happening.

That weirdness aside, we as a species cannot forget the horrors of the holocaust.


"If the Holocaust had actually happened, there wouldn't be any Jews left because the Master Race wouldn't have failed", maybe?

I dunno, trying to even start to think like a Nazi makes me nauseous.
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't this shiat illegal in Germany?  I mean, can't you be arrested and deported for doing anything that glorifies the Reich?

We were given a long, hard talk at orientation when I arrived at my duty station in Germany about "there isn't a First Amendment in Germany, there are things that are literally illegal to say"
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report