(Scotsman)   Lived in London 23 years? Own a renowned Michelin-rated two-star restaurant? Doesn't matter, after Brexit you can GTFO   (foodanddrink.scotsman.com) divider line
32
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sounds like a job for Gordon Ramsay.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's the point of Brexit
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Gubbo: That's the point of Brexit


Yep. Get rid of the law-abiding immigrant people who employ lots of people and help make London a nicer shiathole, and keep the ignorant Chavs on the dole because they're 'citizens'.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Before anyone starts saying this is Brexit, oh, too late...

But this is bullshiat. Firstly, he applied for the wrong thing. He applied for a Permanent Resident card. Which is not what EU citizens need. It's for non-EU citizens.

You do not need to apply for a residence card to prove you can live in the UK unless you're both:
from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland
an extended family member of someone from the EEA or Switzerland

There will be no change to the rights and status of EU citizens currently living in the UK until 30 June 2021, or 31 December 2020 if the UK leaves the EU without a deal. You and your family can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK.

EU citizens need to apply for the Settlement Scheme. He applied for the wrong thing.

And a French citizen complaining about British bureaucracy?

Also note how he carefully cropped the letter to avoid posting the part where they told him he applied for the wrong thing, to give the impression the UK was telling him to get stuffed.

And like gullible sheep some people fell for it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Gubbo: That's the point of Brexit

Yep. Get rid of the law-abiding immigrant people who employ lots of people and help make London a nicer shiathole, and keep the ignorant Chavs on the dole because they're 'citizens'.


That's the point of Brexit.

Oh, wait.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Brexit stories are like the bat-signal around here.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To understand British bureaucracy, you really need to watch this TV series.

aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well I'm glad the letter was cropped so it made it look as bad as possible. But I assume that was an accident. The French never try to make the Brits look bad on purpose.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Before anyone starts saying this is Brexit, oh, too late...

But this is bullshiat. Firstly, he applied for the wrong thing. He applied for a Permanent Resident card. Which is not what EU citizens need. It's for non-EU citizens.

You do not need to apply for a residence card to prove you can live in the UK unless you're both:
from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland
an extended family member of someone from the EEA or Switzerland

There will be no change to the rights and status of EU citizens currently living in the UK until 30 June 2021, or 31 December 2020 if the UK leaves the EU without a deal. You and your family can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK.

EU citizens need to apply for the Settlement Scheme. He applied for the wrong thing.

And a French citizen complaining about British bureaucracy?

Also note how he carefully cropped the letter to avoid posting the part where they told him he applied for the wrong thing, to give the impression the UK was telling him to get stuffed.

And like gullible sheep some people fell for it.


Why do you hate foreigners so much, though?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Michelin-starred chef behind one of London's most renowned restaurants

.
It's no small task to make a tire taste good.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read that as after Megxit you can GTFO and thought the Queen was pissed.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Michelin-starred chef behind one of London's most renowned restaurants

.
It's no small task to make a tire taste good.


And boiled pizza.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure there will be some statement from the government that will prove that Brexit was right.

\ Their Tories, fark those foreigners.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two stars doesn't seem like a lot. How many regular stars is two Michelin stars worth?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Michelin-starred chef behind one of London's most renowned restaurants

.
It's no small task to make a tire taste good.


It's cooked on fire stones.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm sure there will be some statement from the government that will prove that Brexit was right.

\ Their Tories, fark those foreigners.

\ Their Tories, fark those foreigners.


GFY autocarrot I typed they're.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't a "two star" restaurant mean it kind of sucks?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Two stars doesn't seem like a lot. How many regular stars is two Michelin stars worth?


3.5
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Doesn't a "two star" restaurant mean it kind of sucks?


No.

1 Michelin Star means "quite good."
2 means "make a large detour to visit"
3 means "plan a trip to eat here, it's worth it."
 
Vern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Michelin-starred chef behind one of London's most renowned restaurants

.
It's no small task to make a tire taste good.


It's no small task to make a tire tyre taste good.

FTFY
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But the guy is Italian because his parents were, right? (Blood)

Oh wait, maybe French because he was born there? (Soil)

Or he wants to be British because he's a Londoner by choice? (Will)

Nationality and citizenship are murky concepts, really.

I sometimes think that local municipal identification is more meaningful.


/What teams do you really cheer for?  Your Olympic team in sportX, or your city's team?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Them red coats catch on quickly

Hachitori
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it silly to point out that Brexit has not actually happened yet, and that there  therefore cannot be any immigration rule changes related to Brexit yet?

Brexit does not take effect till 31 January 2020.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Thong_of_Zardoz: Doesn't a "two star" restaurant mean it kind of sucks?

No.

1 Michelin Star means "quite good."
2 means "make a large detour to visit"
3 means "plan a trip to eat here, it's worth it."


Fair enough. I guess I confused them with the star ratings on amazon.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vern: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Michelin-starred chef behind one of London's most renowned restaurants

.
It's no small task to make a tire taste good.


It's no small task to make a tire tyre taste good.

FTFY

/ you wanna hurt me?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Is it silly to point out that Brexit has not actually happened yet, and that there  therefore cannot be any immigration rule changes related to Brexit yet?

Brexit does not take effect till 31 January 2020.

Brexit does not take effect till 31 January 2020.


You mean that far off, distant future of flying cars and robot butlers that is a week from now?  How could anybody possibly know with any certainty what will happen so far in advance?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Gubbo: That's the point of Brexit

Yep. Get rid of the law-abiding immigrant people who employ lots of people and help make London a nicer shiathole, and keep the ignorant Chavs on the dole because they're 'citizens'.


Yeah, but this is a WHITE MAN.

Don't they know that deportation is only for brown people? Silly Brits.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sounds like a job for Gordon Ramsay.


Sounds more like Gareth Blackstock, chef de cuisine at Le Chateau Anglais.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Thong_of_Zardoz: Doesn't a "two star" restaurant mean it kind of sucks?

No.

1 Michelin Star means "quite good."
2 means "make a large detour to visit"
3 means "plan a trip to eat here, it's worth it."


Just to make it clear, three stars is the highest Michelin rating there is.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Michelin-starred chef behind one of London's most renowned restaurants

.
It's no small task to make a tire taste good.


British food can be tasty as long as it's fish-and-chips, some sort of meat pie, or haggis.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the 80's when you went to the U.K., if you wanted to eat anything palatable, you went to an Indian restaurant.

Welcome to the 1980s London.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tramp stamp: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The Michelin-starred chef behind one of London's most renowned restaurants

.
It's no small task to make a tire taste good.

British food can be tasty as long as it's fish-and-chips, some sort of meat pie, or haggis.

Deep fried

haggis.
 
