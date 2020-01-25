 Skip to content
(NBC News)   US Navy investigating how Seamen got on Pornhub   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, United States Navy, Pornography, dozens of videos of service members, Submarine, Navy, NCIS agents, Website, United States  
pup.socket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Via the magic of video upload?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why are camels called "ships of the desert?"
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Never understood why the Navy's color is blue.

Always thought they were more aqua-marines
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There was a JAG episode of this back in the day. Whomever did this is soooo busted. I served on a tender based out of Guam from 96-98 (not this particular tender though).
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Again?

I think it's Lt Pete.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm guessing pee pee friction fun time on a clittoral combat vessel?
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone is not going to like the outcome of their court martial.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powhound: There was a JAG episode of this back in the day. Whomever did this is soooo busted. I served on a tender based out of Guam from 96-98 (not this particular tender though).


Been to Guam. Shiat hole island. Was there back in 91, and then some time in 92 (USMC). Both times during their winter (July/August). Hot and humid. Temperature was above 100. Humidity was above 100. It rained 27 hours a day. Mosquitoes were the size of children. Saw some really cool sites though during zodiac training. And humped to the highest point on the island, where we saw what remained of some sort of old Japanese tower.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Quick, anyone got a link?!

--- Oh wait, it's dudes?? Ewww! What sort of outrage is this!
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So those videos aren't staged?  I always that they were fake, like the videos with two guys who say they're straight, but still take dicks like they were Richard Simmons during Fleet Week.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

doosh: Quick, anyone got a link?!

--- Oh wait, it's dudes?? Ewww! What sort of outrage is this!


Speak for yourself, bub, some of us guys like other guys.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Charlie Chingas: powhound: There was a JAG episode of this back in the day. Whomever did this is soooo busted. I served on a tender based out of Guam from 96-98 (not this particular tender though).

Been to Guam. Shiat hole island. Was there back in 91, and then some time in 92 (USMC). Both times during their winter (July/August). Hot and humid. Temperature was above 100. Humidity was above 100. It rained 27 hours a day. Mosquitoes were the size of children. Saw some really cool sites though during zodiac training. And humped to the highest point on the island, where we saw what remained of some sort of old Japanese tower.


How has that island not tipped over and capsized yet?

Guam will Capsize and Tip Over into the ocean Hank Johnson
Youtube cesSRfXqS1Q
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: doosh: Quick, anyone got a link?!

--- Oh wait, it's dudes?? Ewww! What sort of outrage is this!

Speak for yourself, bub, some of us guys like other guys.


And some of us girls like watching guys that like other guys.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

doosh: Quick, anyone got a link?!

--- Oh wait, it's dudes?? Ewww! What sort of outrage is this!


You know what they say, the navy can make a woman out of any man.

NTTAWWT, obviously.
 
