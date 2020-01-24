 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Having solved all other societal problems, the Vermont legislature is considering a bill to allow drivers to use emojis on their license plates. Subby, who lives in Vermont, will be first in line for new plates so he can has cheezburger   (mynbc5.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's gonna be the first Farker to get "BIG[eggplant emoji]"?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vermont will have big Zucchini emojis
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💩
 
King Something
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A55🍊RGY
 
Riche
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's really going to fark with some licence plate readers.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Adam 12 to control, I'm off with Vermont Tag- Baker, Delta, Nine, Ocean, Smiley winking face. Can you check for wants?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Riche: That's really going to fark with some licence plate readers.


Officer: *pulls out pad* Can you give us the license plate of the vehicle in which your 5-year-old daughter was abducted?
Mother: "It was a Vermont plate - I... red heart... eggplant... skull... fire... pirate flag."
Detective: *shakes head* "Well, she's clearly nuts. Cut her loose."
Mother: "...what?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
🐖👅💩
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ifky: Adam 12 to control, I'm off with Vermont Tag- Baker, Delta, Nine, Ocean, Smiley winking face. Can you check for wants?


Hey as long as Adam 12 unfollows you...
 
Percise1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So Grandma is getting "SHOUR (eggplant)" and a dash cam this year?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I prefer to keep it old school.

8====D ~ ~ ~
 
ar393
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Riche: That's really going to fark with some licence plate readers.


why I might want to get something like MWMINW or some combo like that to make it harder for plate readers
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay states, you can no longer be trusted with your own license plate designs.  Time to hand it over to the feds.

Fark user image
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
🍆🍫⭐🐠
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Report