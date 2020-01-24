 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Your hourly Corona virus update: Two cases now confirmed in France. Ferme tout   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bordeaux is where the first bubonic plague infected people came from when it spread to England in the 14th century.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bordeaux is where the first bubonic plague infected people came from when it spread to England in the 14th century.


Thank heavens we can treat that with antibiotics now.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bordeaux is where the first bubonic plague infected people came from when it spread to England in the 14th century.


And, nothing much has happened in the seven hundred years since.

Wait, no, the other thing.  Good doctors there.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

parasol: Jake Havechek: Bordeaux is where the first bubonic plague infected people came from when it spread to England in the 14th century.

Thank heavens we can treat that with antibiotics now.


No, sadly being French is terminal.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Most people who get it are fine.  It's like a cold, not even as bad as the flu unless you are older than shiat and/or immuno-compromised.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Jake Havechek: Bordeaux is where the first bubonic plague infected people came from when it spread to England in the 14th century.

And, nothing much has happened in the seven hundred years since.

Wait, no, the other thing.  Good doctors there.


Good wine too, I've heard.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Most people who get it are fine.  It's like a cold, not even as bad as the flu unless you are older than shiat and/or immuno-compromised.


I still don't want it. I don't want a cold either.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How long until China nukes places from orbit to be sure they contain this?
 
jst3p
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this it? Is this The Stand? If so I want to get with that hot chick that lets the geek have all her holes but one.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Most people who get it are fine.  It's like a cold, not even as bad as the flu unless you are older than shiat and/or immuno-compromised.


I think this one has the renal failure upgrade.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Most people who get it are fine.  It's like a cold, not even as bad as the flu unless you are older than shiat and/or immuno-compromised.


It's damn hard to get a good mindless panic going with people like you around.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: I think this one has the renal failure upgrade.


Your irrational hysteria has been noted.

It's still over-hyped BS. Much like H5N1... brain-dead panic-monger's gonna panic-monger
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
L-U-N-E, that spells lune.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can they trace it back to that woman from China who evaded testing just so she could make her dinner reservations?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It really is the perfect storm of events. It would have to happen when China's populace are (now attempting) to travel everywhere.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Most people who get it are fine.  It's like a cold, not even as bad as the flu unless you are older than shiat and/or immuno-compromised.


Except for that one healthy young person who died...
 
khitsicker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thank you guys for making the last 2 days great!
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lets try and stay positive people.
Consider the effect a worldwide pandemic that cuts down the righteous and wicked alike will have on the lines at Disney Land and Sport Clips.
Will it get messy? Yes
Are we going to miss a few people? Probably
But do not turn into a Gloomy Gus over this deal. Then youre just letting the pandemic win.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Most people who get it are fine.  It's like a cold, not even as bad as the flu unless you are older than shiat and/or immuno-compromised.


Hahaha not even close.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It could have been this rich, entitled biatch flying yo have dinner at a Michelin Star Restaurant that could have gotten someone sick:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tele​g​raph.co.uk/news/2020/01/24/ire-chinese​-woman-cheated-coronavirus-checks-fly-​france-michelin/amp/

/fortunately, she ousted herself and China has the death penalty
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Myrdinn: Jake Havechek: Bordeaux is where the first bubonic plague infected people came from when it spread to England in the 14th century.

And, nothing much has happened in the seven hundred years since.

Wait, no, the other thing.  Good doctors there.

Good wine too, I've heard.


Great cheese as well 👌
 
