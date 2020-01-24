 Skip to content
(CNN)   My my, hey hey, Neil Young is now a U.S. citizen   (cnn.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A southern man don't need him around, anyhow.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And he gets to bone Darryl Hannah, which is even more surprising.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: A southern man don't need him around, anyhow.


Yet, here he is.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He did it so he can vote against Trump.  Huh.  Why nit do it to vote against GWB?

In a November post on his website, Young criticized President Trump's refusal to acknowledge the role of climate change in exacerbating the 2018 California fires. Those fires destroyed his home.

Ah.  It finally impacted him personally.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Keep on rockin' in the land of the free.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What is he, like 70 years old?  'Bout f'n time.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's taking our jobs.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Welcome, Neil.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: A southern man don't need him around, anyhow.


Because he pointed out their racism?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How bout setting up residency somewhere other than California Neil?

Move to a battleground state.

You should have learned about the electoral college as part of your citizenship process.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: And he gets to bone Darryl Hannah, which is even more surprising.


Huh. Didn't know they were a thing. That does seem like a weird pairing.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"He says he started his journey to US citizenship several months ago"

He went through the whole process in less than a year?  How did he do that?

Oh, right, white and rich.  Got it.

Also, I'm a top flight Trump hater, but wanting to vote against someone is a shatty reason to become a citizen.
 
fark account name
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goofus threatens moves to Canada if Trump is elected, but then doesn't when he is.

Gallant moves from Canada to the US if Trump is elected so he can vote against him
 
Charles of York
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just like a  hurricane, there's storms in his eyes
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DNRTFA; why now?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK, now move to a red state, bro.
California has enough leftist potheads, go help make sure Ohio or Michigan goes blue this year.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry Neil, America is closed you and Darryl are going to have to live in a van DOWN BY THE RIVER in OHIO!
Neil Young Down By The River Remastered
Youtube jgnVN87aLJ8
 
