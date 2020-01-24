 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Like gram-gram always said, when the river runs red, take the dirt road   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Sonoma County, California, Russian River, Santa Rosa, California, California, California wine, red wine, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter, California vineyard  
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasted wine trifectica in play
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspiracy by the wine cartels. Just driving up the street cost.

/never ask for a dimebag of Chardonnay.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
beets borscht
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More alcohol abuse, or the world's largest and worst wine cooler?

\ Porque no dos?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus! Even in an article about a wine spill, the comments are psycho.

***Don't ever read the comments in a Fox article***
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thank Jeebus that wasn't LaCrema!

That river is already not the cleanest. I detect notes of raisin and poop flowing down river.
 
gojirast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
take the dirt road

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Fox news comments section has got to be the most dense collection of mentally ill people on the planet.
 
K-jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Going up the Country" - Canned Heat / WOODSTOCK '69
Youtube Hf0Dm-OaTNk
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasn't good wine.
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now no one under 21 can swim there.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Picture of the suspect:
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
MWShannon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: The Fox news comments section has got to be the most dense collection of mentally ill people on the planet.


Consider their audience. you are 100% correct.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: Jesus! Even in an article about a wine spill, the comments are psycho.

***Don't ever read the comments in a Fox article***


You know that meant I had to go back and read the comments...You tried to warn me, but it sounded more like a dare!
 
