(Japan Today)   Shop owner at Kanagawa tourist destination posts No Chinese Allowed sign, lists Coronavirus as reason, tells reporter Chinese nationals had caused trouble in his store in the past
436 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 10:05 PM



31 Comments
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perhaps ironic because the Japanese caused trouble in China in the past?

/by "trouble" I mean slaughtered, occupied, raped, tortured, enslaved, etc.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
As an additional reason for the ban, the owner said: "Ill-mannered Chinese nationals have caused havoc in my shop before."

I'm guessing that means in the past, Chinese have dropped their pants and took a shiat right on the floor inside his store.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they're not racists.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a plot point for Shenmue?
 
crinz83
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
well, to be fair, one of them did put pee pee in my coke
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Well, at least they're not racists.


How could they be? They're not wypipo.
 
otherideas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I went to a Soviet themed bar in China years ago and the cost for "Korean males and Blacks" was 10x higher than the normal admission. I asked one of our classmates (who was a local Chinese student) and she said, "oh they're always starting fights".

Quite eye opening!
 
Walder_Frey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rkiller1: Well, at least they're not racists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chinese nationals go to Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture?
I am surprised that this shopkeeper sees any, given that the Hakone area is further away from mainland China than almost any other area of Japan.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

otherideas: Quite eye opening!


ISWYDT
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I admire Japaner culture in many ways but OMG they're more racist than Alabama.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nippon denso?

/hyuk!
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Perhaps ironic because the Japanese caused trouble in China in the past?

/by "trouble" I mean slaughtered, occupied, raped, tortured, enslaved, etc.


The Japanese and Chinese hated each other long before the Sino-Japanese Wars.
 
adamatari
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Having worked in tourism, I found Koreans and Chinese have a different culture, but 99% of them, like 99% of Japanese tourists, are just there to have fun and aren't intentionally trying to make your life hell. Thing is, they don't always have the same "common sense" so you need to state things clearly sometimes. Politely. Same as for any other tourist who crosses the boundaries or is inappropriate.

I'm sure this shop owner has had drunk Japanese people cause problems for him too, which he selectively has forgotten. But because he isn't as able to deal with foreigners or people who speak limited or no Japanese, he blames it on them for being foreign.

I've been enough places and on both sides of the language divide. Just don't be an asshole is the rule. But of you work in a shop of ANY sort you will meet assholes. Don't open a shop if you only want to deal with angels.

He's a racist prick and bad at his job.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's the thing: Tokyo (the city) has a higher population than Canada (the country).  So even if one were to say that his fear is perfectly justified, his reasoning is still flawed because the second your infected Chinese National steps off the plane or ship and sneezes once it's already too late.  Trying to stop them once they've already gotten all the way up to your front door is pretty much pointless, because in the journey from said plane or ship to your front door they've probably already infected fifty thousand or so people - Japanese people, I might add, whom are still allowed inside.

And again, this has nothing to do with fear, xenophobia or racism - this is just being logical.  Unless he's willing to live in a fallout shelter with a Star Trek grade air-purification system, he's just rolling the dice, same as everyone else.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
As an additional reason for the ban, the owner said: "Ill-mannered Chinese nationals have caused havoc in my shop before."

I'm guessing that means in the past, Chinese have dropped their pants and took a shiat right on the floor inside his store.


Nothing wrong with getting schwifty
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember reading that Chinese tourists replaced Brits and Americans as the most hated. Perhaps the greatest sign of our declining superpower status.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nanim: Chinese nationals go to Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture?
I am surprised that this shopkeeper sees any, given that the Hakone area is further away from mainland China than almost any other area of Japan.


Charlie finally got the airplane?!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aint no anti-Asian hate like Asian anti-Asian hate
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I remember reading that Chinese tourists replaced Brits and Americans as the most hated. Perhaps the greatest sign of our declining superpower status.


It takes talent to top "Britain the Boorish" and "America the Obnoxious".
 
rkiller1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

adamatari: Having worked in tourism, I found Koreans and Chinese have a different culture, but 99% of them, like 99% of Japanese tourists, are just there to have fun and aren't intentionally trying to make your life hell. Thing is, they don't always have the same "common sense" so you need to state things clearly sometimes. Politely. Same as for any other tourist who crosses the boundaries or is inappropriate.

I'm sure this shop owner has had drunk Japanese people cause problems for him too, which he selectively has forgotten. But because he isn't as able to deal with foreigners or people who speak limited or no Japanese, he blames it on them for being foreign.

I've been enough places and on both sides of the language divide. Just don't be an asshole is the rule. But of you work in a shop of ANY sort you will meet assholes. Don't open a shop if you only want to deal with angels.

He's a racist prick and bad at his job.


Did you read the article? Do you even understand what you're typing?
/thatsthestupidistthingillreadallday.j​pg
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: racist


Not just Japan. I found that attitude throughout most of SE Asia. Mostly against other Asian countries.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: otherideas: Quite eye opening!

ISWYDT


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: racist

Not just Japan. I found that attitude throughout most of SE Asia. Mostly against other Asian countries.


That's amazing you would say that.  It makes no sense.
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: beezeltown: Perhaps ironic because the Japanese caused trouble in China in the past?

/by "trouble" I mean slaughtered, occupied, raped, tortured, enslaved, etc.

The Japanese and Chinese hated each other long before the Sino-Japanese Wars.


Hell, the name of Japan is itself based on an anti-Chinese slur, when the Son Of Heaven In The Land Where The Sun Rises sent a formal diplomatic communique announcing a declaration of his warmest regards to the Son Of Heaven In The Land Where The Sun Sets.
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Family Guy - God Present the Asians
Youtube tELtlBd4gp0
 
Birnone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The guy runs a shop open to the public. He's been exposed to, and infected by, every bug everyone else has. He's just using current events as an excuse to indulge in his prejudice. He's very American for a Japanese guy.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rkiller1: DeadGeek: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: racist

Not just Japan. I found that attitude throughout most of SE Asia. Mostly against other Asian countries.

That's amazing you would say that.  It makes no sense.


And that's a fail for me. I quoted the wrong post :|
 
walkerhound
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Here's the thing: Tokyo (the city) has a higher population than Canada (the country).  So even if one were to say that his fear is perfectly justified, his reasoning is still flawed because the second your infected Chinese National steps off the plane or ship and sneezes once it's already too late.  Trying to stop them once they've already gotten all the way up to your front door is pretty much pointless, because in the journey from said plane or ship to your front door they've probably already infected fifty thousand or so people - Japanese people, I might add, whom are still allowed inside.

And again, this has nothing to do with fear, xenophobia or racism - this is just being logical.  Unless he's willing to live in a fallout shelter with a Star Trek grade air-purification system, he's just rolling the dice, same as everyone else.


No. No. No. No.

The typical basic reproductive rate (R0, or R-not, depending on who's talking) for a coronavirus is about 2.5. R0 for SARS was at most 5.  Measles, one of the most infectious human viruses, is only ~12.

What does that all mean? That hypothetical incomer wasn't infecting 50,000. They may have infected 5.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I remember reading that Chinese tourists replaced Brits and Americans as the most hated. Perhaps the greatest sign of our declining superpower status.


If you are in a buffet style restaurant and a Chinese tour bus pulls up, you want to get the hell out of the way.  Stick around to watch their shenanigans, though.  You will be entertained and appalled.  From what I read, the extreme bad behavior tends to be from the more rural Chinese, and should not be not a reflection on the Chinese as a whole.  Basically, it's the country bumpkins who are giving the rest a bad reputation.

The Brits with the bad reputation tend to be younger ones who get cheap flights to go on drinking holidays.  And few people are as obnoxious as drunk young Brits (chavs?).
 
rkiller1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: rkiller1: DeadGeek: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: racist

Not just Japan. I found that attitude throughout most of SE Asia. Mostly against other Asian countries.

That's amazing you would say that.  It makes no sense.

And that's a fail for me. I quoted the wrong post :|


Now, THAT makes sense.
/Peace
 
