(KATU)   Flounder, your 38,000 pounds of marbles been delayed   (katu.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember those little marbles from when I was a kid, similarly they were big because the salvage company in town got a bunch from a truck wreck.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flounder was one of my nicknames back in college....although "Sponge" eventually won.

/Wish Flounder had won out, though.
//But you can't choose your nickname....those are the rules.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Shakes tiny fist
 
ruudbob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who in the heck still plays marbles?
I have opened a few spray paint cans to see what is in them. Green glass, not quite round marbles just like the photo.  My guess is they were headed to paint factories and not game stores.  I played marbles when I was a kid and very few were green glass.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Who in the heck still plays marbles?
I have opened a few spray paint cans to see what is in them. Green glass, not quite round marbles just like the photo.  My guess is they were headed to paint factories and not game stores.  I played marbles when I was a kid and very few were green glass.


I assumed that they were headed for a bunch of oddly-shaped vases on the shelves at Williams Sonoma.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd like to live just long enough to be there when they cut off your head and stick it on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations that some favours come with too high a price. I would look up at your lifeless eyes and wave like this. I'd also like ten thousand marbles, please.

an you and your associates arrange this for me, Mr. Morden?
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I'd like to live just long enough to be there when they cut off your head and stick it on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations that some favours come with too high a price. I would look up at your lifeless eyes and wave like this. I'd also like ten thousand marbles, please.

an you and your associates arrange this for me, Mr. Morden?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Who in the heck still plays marbles?
I have opened a few spray paint cans to see what is in them. Green glass, not quite round marbles just like the photo.  My guess is they were headed to paint factories and not game stores.  I played marbles when I was a kid and very few were green glass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's something about that southbound side of 465. Everyone collectively slams on their brakes for no discernable reason, other than perhaps they realized they'd missed the exit for Ikea.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
by The Associated Press
Saturday, January 21st 2017
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Report