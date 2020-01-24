 Skip to content
(NBC News)   US Navy probing videos featuring service members on PornHub. Boy there really is a category for any fetish   (nbcnews.com) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not surprised. I can barely see watch anything on there without seeing semen.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Not surprised. I can barely see watch anything on there without seeing semen.


Get the lights.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service discovered the videos on the website Porn Hub earlier this month.

Question: Do we have agents assigned to monitor PornHub (And other sites, I assume), or was this found on the Agent's own initiative? If it was he Agent's call, what was THAT conversation like?
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: Not surprised. I can barely see watch anything on there without seeing semen.


Especially in the probing videos?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PornSub?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: An agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service discovered the videos on the website Porn Hub earlier this month.

Question: Do we have agents assigned to monitor PornHub (And other sites, I assume), or was this found on the Agent's own initiative? If it was he Agent's call, what was THAT conversation like?



I assume they have people who are assigned to periodically trawl through things like that.  If you've done porn, you may be susceptible to blackmail, which means your security clearance is going to go bye-bye.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm laughing at the questioning...

"Sailor, is that your penis in this double penetration video?"
"SIR! No, that is not my penis, SIR!"

Of course from there we're two steps away from gay porn.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people changing clothes is now considered porn?

If anybody wants a video of a fat 55 year old male nurse getting out of a pair of scrubs, I could really use an extra $50 right now.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Seaman and NOT the coxswain dressed down by rear admiral over dingy mast
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
came for "this is my rifle and this is my gun"

leaving exhausted and confused.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Random thought: there's gotta be a video out of there with some naval officers displaying their pressed hams titled "Sailor Moon", right?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone just wanted to see the poop deck.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: people changing clothes is now considered porn?

If anybody wants a video of a fat 55 year old male nurse getting out of a pair of scrubs, I could really use an extra $50 right now.


Actual headline from TFA:  Navy investigating who took secret videos of sailors in a bathroom and posted to porn site

I really hope you don't work at my local hospital.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Bootleg: An agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service discovered the videos on the website Porn Hub earlier this month.

Question: Do we have agents assigned to monitor PornHub (And other sites, I assume), or was this found on the Agent's own initiative? If it was he Agent's call, what was THAT conversation like?


I assume they have people who are assigned to periodically trawl through things like that.  If you've done porn, you may be susceptible to blackmail, which means your security clearance is going to go bye-bye.


Well if they monetized it (i assume pornhub lets you) and you get a check from them, and you have a clearance, they will find out pretty farking fast, and while porn may not necessarily be a disqualifier, hiding a source of income sure as hell is, ESPECIALLY if its porn.

Otherwise if they were in uniform, that would violate a bunch of stuff on its own, and someone out there who has a hard on for regulations like that would be sure to report what he saw while getting his hardon
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alternative titles:
Hot Shots
Top Gun
 
probesport
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [imfdb.org image 800x450]


You know Commander Krill was the dude who snitched. Tommy Lee was way to cool to do that, and i bet she was the last decent set of tits Van Damn got to see up close.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All I have to say about that is this:

I'm damn glad everyone didn't have a movie camera in their pocket during my Navy days.

As you were.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Told this story a million times, seems pretty relevant....

in the Navy, I had a Top Secret/SCIF clearance.  We had to get them renewed every year, which meant NCIS would come out and ask about your finances, your personal behaviors, talk to references, basically make sure you weren't likely to be compromised.  There was a guy i knew, we weren't friends per se but we had the same watch schedule, so we'd shoot the shiat every now and then.  He got his clearance renewed same time I did.

he had a license plate that read "2 ON 1".  and he just exuded this weird, skeevy, 'don't let him around your sister' vibe.  we're talking about the clearance process and he goes, "you know, they even asked me what my license plate meant.  I told them it was a card game/dice game [I forget, but a game of some sort].  and they bought it."

then he leans in and goes, "but.......what it really means is......my wife just loves double penetration.  she can't get enough."
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I'm laughing at the questioning...

"Sailor, is that your penis in this double penetration video?"
"SIR! No, that is not my penis, SIR!"

Of course from there we're two steps away from gay porn.


/there goes my idea of an NCIS parody for Brazzers.
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've picked-up some gay sailors before.
 
gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: An agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service discovered the videos on the website Porn Hub earlier this month.

Question: Do we have agents assigned to monitor PornHub (And other sites, I assume), or was this found on the Agent's own initiative? If it was he Agent's call, what was THAT conversation like?


Wrong question.

The question you should be asking is, "What can I do fap my country? Whoops, for, not fap. For my country. No fapping. Well, can't promise that, but don't ask, don't tell, amirite?"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His name is Dirk Yates and he is a national treasure.  Well, he's held in high regard by a large swath of the gay male population anyway...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gbv23: I've picked-up some gay sailors before.


*shudder*

another fun navy story....i was 18 and about 3-4 months, and hadn't really filled out physically.  i was a twig, like 145lbs.  one night I was walking back to Norfolk Naval Base at about 9PM, and a car pulls up next to me, and this beefy dude, probably in his 40s goes, "i'm headed to the base as well, you need a lift?"  since it was about another 20 minute walk or a 2 minute ride, I said sure and jumped in.

he spun the car around, away from the main gate, and handed me a bottle of whisky and goes, "you wanna party?"  and I could smell alcohol on him.  I go, "no, i'm good."  He's like, "aw, come on, have some fun!"  he asked if I had a girlfriend and now i'm like, fark, this is not good.  he asks me if i want somethign to drink and i go, "yeah, pull into that 7-11!"  i went to the phones and acted like i was calling somebody.  he honked at me and i ignored him.  after about 10 minutes he angrily sped off.

i resumed my walk, even further away from where I was and was looking over my shoulder every few seconds to make sure he wasn't going to try to grab me.  I can only imagine what would have happened, or if there's been a dude in the backseat ready to chloroform me.  *shudder*
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's like they haven't heard of Rule 34.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: people changing clothes is now considered porn?

If anybody wants a video of a fat 55 year old male nurse getting out of a pair of scrubs, I could really use an extra $50 right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: gbv23: I've picked-up some gay sailors before.

*shudder*

another fun navy story....i was 18 and about 3-4 months, and hadn't really filled out physically.  i was a twig, like 145lbs.  one night I was walking back to Norfolk Naval Base at about 9PM, and a car pulls up next to me, and this beefy dude, probably in his 40s goes, "i'm headed to the base as well, you need a lift?"  since it was about another 20 minute walk or a 2 minute ride, I said sure and jumped in.

he spun the car around, away from the main gate, and handed me a bottle of whisky and goes, "you wanna party?"  and I could smell alcohol on him.  I go, "no, i'm good."  He's like, "aw, come on, have some fun!"  he asked if I had a girlfriend and now i'm like, fark, this is not good.  he asks me if i want somethign to drink and i go, "yeah, pull into that 7-11!"  i went to the phones and acted like i was calling somebody.  he honked at me and i ignored him.  after about 10 minutes he angrily sped off.

i resumed my walk, even further away from where I was and was looking over my shoulder every few seconds to make sure he wasn't going to try to grab me.  I can only imagine what would have happened, or if there's been a dude in the backseat ready to chloroform me.  *shudder*


That reminded of a personal ad I saw  in a free newspaper  back in my college days. It was a tugboat captain looking  for a "cabin boy" it was pretty damn creepy.
 
Report