(Austin Statesman)   Low-level marijuana possession no longer enforced in Austin. No longer will people be forced to possess low levels of marijuana   (statesman.com) divider line
neongoats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You should also never possess low level marijuana. It's 2020 for chrissake.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So now Willie Nelson can finally retire in peace?
 
King Something
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is good news for my friend. His name is Raaaaaaaaaaaaaaalph, man!
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
farking ridiculous.  I hope they enjoy their soon to be exploding homeless and mentally ill populations.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: farking ridiculous.  I hope they enjoy their soon to be exploding homeless and mentally ill populations.


You forgot to include all the Becky's in the morgue.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: farking ridiculous.  I hope they enjoy their soon to be exploding homeless and mentally ill populations.


Jazz musicians and crusty jugglers.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: You should also never possess low level marijuana. It's 2020 for chrissake.


A bump farks you up less than kind bud.

/don't do either.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: farking ridiculous.  I hope they enjoy their soon to be exploding homeless and mentally ill populations.


if youve been to austin lately, you know that they've already got a jump start on that...
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
4 ounces is considered minor? Wow! Around these parts that would get you buried under the jail. And we have medical MJ in the state.

I have had as much as 1 ounce in my car and was terrified what would happen if I got pulled over. Probably a quick ticket and confiscation of the weed. But a 1/4 pounder? Probably a confiscation of my car and a quick trip to county.
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I smoke/use 4oz or more a month, I smoke, eat and rub Marijuana on a daily basis and I'm happy about that story in Austin!!
 
rkiller1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Austin approves.
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

majestic: 4 ounces is considered minor? Wow! Around these parts that would get you buried under the jail. And we have medical MJ in the state.

I have had as much as 1 ounce in my car and was terrified what would happen if I got pulled over. Probably a quick ticket and confiscation of the weed. But a 1/4 pounder? Probably a confiscation of my car and a quick trip to county.


Fark user imageView Full Size


No. It is a minor misdemeanor. Good chance you wont even see jail time.
 
Report