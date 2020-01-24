 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Walter White jailed for allegedly violating probation in felony meth case   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Bryan Cranston, Walter White, Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies, Breaking Bad, Felony, White's December, Drug paraphernalia, Criminal law  
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What the hell is this. Get me casting. Who the hell is in casting that thinks this is even close!?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
justjoeindenver
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clearly, Jesse, after finding his freedom, took over late Walter's identity.
 
ColPapa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Walt - better call Saul.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
api.time.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
