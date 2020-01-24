 Skip to content
(Bay News 9)   Florida to mandate the installation of night drop boxes. Florida: To get rid of your baby   (baynews9.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn good idea, too.    Would you rather have them thrown into a dumpster, subby?

Every single state in the United States of America has a "Safe Haven Law", where you can drop your newborn off anonymously and not get in trouble for it legally.  If this encourages people to do so safely, I'm unreservedly all for it.

Why?

Because my son was a safe haven baby.  He was left at the local hospital anonymously when he was just a few hours old.  The distaffbopper and I got to stay with him in the hospital for a few days, then took him home as our first foster child, and we finally adopted him at 18 months old.   He's now almost 16 years old.

So I'm a huge proponent of laws that encourage this kind of thing.

Here is my spiel on this:

LADIES, IF YOU ARE PREGNANT AND SCARED AND FOR WHATEVER REASON ABORTION IS NOT AN OPTION FOR YOU, LOOK INTO YOUR STATE'S "SAFE HAVEN" OR "BABY MOSES" LAW.

YOU WILL NOT GET IN TROUBLE IF YOU FOLLOW YOUR STATE'S LAW.

YOU WILL BE SAVING A PRECIOUS YOUNG LIFE.

And you might just make a childless couple the happiest people on Earth.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look for this sign:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah the leave a baby, take a baby jar
 
houstondragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Waiting for them to open up baby crèches with vending machine options to buy one. DeVos is basically helping sell migrant kids out of illegal custody.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For some reason I'm picturing one of those blue post boxes with the huge hinging flap thing that is supposed to make the box deposit-only.
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: For some reason I'm picturing one of those blue post boxes with the huge hinging flap thing that is supposed to make the box deposit-only.


Those are mailboxes. You're not allowed to put babies in there without a stamp.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Look for this sign:

[Fark user image 300x309]


There are safe haven laws in Florida. Any hospital, cop shop, or fire house if I recall correctly. Problematic; a few young ladies trying to do the right thing got relentlessly grilled over trying to drop the infant off at the safe haven. I absolutely think this is a great plan. We just need the right people accepting the precious.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1) That's really good news.

2) It's kind of tempting, and I would never do it...but I just wondering what it would be like to place one of these dolls in there as a joke:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boy, I bet some porch pirates are going to get a surprise...
 
luna1580
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
you know what would make this 100% unnecessary? universal access to safe and free abortions, with zero restrictions in the first trimester.

also, 19 abandoned infants, over 3 years, in a state of 21+ MILLION?

statistically not even an issue. this is trumped up outrage.

as a florida residing female, this is more meaningless anti-choice propaganda and won't help any babies OR any women...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why? Is tge dumpster full?
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

King Something: TWX: For some reason I'm picturing one of those blue post boxes with the huge hinging flap thing that is supposed to make the box deposit-only.

Those are mailboxes. You're not allowed to put babies in there without a stamp.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So is it a permanent thing, or can you just drop them off for the evening/long weekend?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

luna1580: you know what would make this 100% unnecessary? universal access to safe and free abortions, with zero restrictions in the first trimester.

also, 19 abandoned infants, over 3 years, in a state of 21+ MILLION?

statistically not even an issue. this is trumped up outrage.

as a florida residing female, this is more meaningless anti-choice propaganda and won't help any babies OR any women...


As a Florida residing female myself, I would prefer to prevent the pregnancy from happening from the get go and offer birth control.  No one wants an abortion...
 
kyex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

luna1580: you know what would make this 100% unnecessary? universal access to safe and free abortions, with zero restrictions in the first trimester.

also, 19 abandoned infants, over 3 years, in a state of 21+ MILLION?

statistically not even an issue. this is trumped up outrage.

as a florida residing female, this is more meaningless anti-choice propaganda and won't help any babies OR any women...


Its funded by a non profit the state doesn't pay for the boxes its just a law change to allow how they are surrendered. Its better than some condescending person shaming the mother as she gives up the baby.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have to wonder, what gets done to make sure these kids have the necessary paperwork (birth cert, SSN) needing for things like a drivers licence, passport, getting a job, voting, &c.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They'd better include an age limit on the kids.  Things got awkward when they forgot to do that in Nebraska a while back.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have a baby, leave a baby, need a baby, take a baby.

/stolen from a Fark headline from years ago.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a time years ago when I was driving thru some shiathole in CA (Commerce, I think) and there were ads on every bus stop urging people not to throw babies in the trash.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a damn shame, someone throwing away a perfectly good white boy like that.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: They'd better include an age limit on the kids.  Things got awkward when they forgot to do that in Nebraska a while back.


Teenagers were dropped off, IIRC.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

California has had similar since 2001 and it has worked great
https://www.cdss.ca.gov/inforesources​/​safely-surrendered-baby
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: I have to wonder, what gets done to make sure these kids have the necessary paperwork (birth cert, SSN) needing for things like a drivers licence, passport, getting a job, voting, &c.


Umm... the same, or similar, as with any other baby?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: They'd better include an age limit on the kids.  Things got awkward when they forgot to do that in Nebraska a while back.


It is 7 days old in Florida, though you probably can get it a bit longer.  The doctor just has to certify that it is resonably near 7 days.

Also, you can get your baby back, but I am not sure of that time limit...
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How about these instead?
static.turbosquid.comView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many of you were abandoned like this ugly girl before the Drop Bin was banned in the 50s?
snopes.comView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: tramp stamp: I have to wonder, what gets done to make sure these kids have the necessary paperwork (birth cert, SSN) needing for things like a drivers licence, passport, getting a job, voting, &c.

Umm... the same, or similar, as with any other baby?


Yeah, but what gets put on the birth certificate?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GungFu: How many of you were abandoned like this ugly girl before the Drop Bin was banned in the 50s?
[snopes.com image 599x458]



Not me.

Not because I'm pretty....it's just because I was born in '78.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: Tom-Servo: tramp stamp: I have to wonder, what gets done to make sure these kids have the necessary paperwork (birth cert, SSN) needing for things like a drivers licence, passport, getting a job, voting, &c.

Umm... the same, or similar, as with any other baby?

Yeah, but what gets put on the birth certificate?


Legally speaking...they were never born!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: How about these instead?
[static.turbosquid.com image 800x800]



A truncheon?

/Obscure?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: Tom-Servo: tramp stamp: I have to wonder, what gets done to make sure these kids have the necessary paperwork (birth cert, SSN) needing for things like a drivers licence, passport, getting a job, voting, &c.

Umm... the same, or similar, as with any other baby?

Yeah, but what gets put on the birth certificate?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

This. I can respect someone who realizes they're an unfit parent for any reason & safely surrenders a child. The alternative is a child raised by an unfit parent who likely ends up neglected, abused & dead.

Ever notice how hard abusive parents will fight to keep their kid, like it's a piece of property? Baby boxes are better than tiny coffins.
 
gojirast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: How about these instead?
[static.turbosquid.com image 800x800]


A truncheon?

/Obscure?


This is a truncheon:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That was a Trebuchet.
 
luna1580
‘’ less than a minute ago  

no_tan_lines: luna1580: you know what would make this 100% unnecessary? universal access to safe and free abortions, with zero restrictions in the first trimester.

also, 19 abandoned infants, over 3 years, in a state of 21+ MILLION?

statistically not even an issue. this is trumped up outrage.

as a florida residing female, this is more meaningless anti-choice propaganda and won't help any babies OR any women...

As a Florida residing female myself, I would prefer to prevent the pregnancy from happening from the get go and offer birth control.  No one wants an abortion...


i fully agree.

preventing pregnancies by giving ALL women and girls agency over their reproductive health and access to free, safe, and shame-free/socially safe birth control should be an aspect of all advanced human societies.

but unwanted pregnancies (hopefully many many less of them) with still sometimes happen. the average woman abandoning a baby in a dumpster or roadside or what-have-you (because, as others noted, FL ALREADY has "safe spaces" to take an infant with NO legal repercussions) are the same women/girls who just spent 7-9 months of pure hell hiding the fact they were even pregnant. i wrote 7-9 because MANY of the unwanted babies will be premature and have FAS or other health issues, even issues simply caused by malnutrition from the mom starving herself to hide the pregnancy. these are universally women who would have terminated the pregnancy the second they learned of it if the had a safe, free, local option.

"wanted" babies and babies from acknowledged pregnancies with pre-natal care don't end up as "safe-haven-babies" ANYWAY! this plan won't hurt anyone.

the problem is it won't truly HELP any women either.
 
