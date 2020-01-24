 Skip to content
(Vox)   Millennials just might be the first 'death positive' generation ...so they've got that going for them. Also sounds pretty metal
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course they found the a Portlander for the cover image.

But yeah, death's a serious reality, and after the farkery that I have witnessed done by "loved ones" to their surviving family (and had done to me and mine*), I don't need to leave that up for discussion.

I mean, I'll be dead, so I won't care, but to ease their worries and stress a bit is still something that give me a little solace in the here and now.

Rule #1: NO. F*CKING. SLIDESHOWS. I don't care how moving you think they are, I think they are terrible. I'm willing to bend and having it on a small laptop, but nothing where the whole captive audience has to sit through pictures of me from infant to death.

*step family went behind my wife's (who was left in charge of arrangements by her mother) back after the passing of her mother, lied to the minister, and did the one thing my wife asked not to be done, which was a slideshow. The person that did this had the gall to stand up at the end of the slideshow to take credit.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I'm quite sure that Generation X have been longing for the sweet release of death since they were in nappies.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Millennials were in nappies, that is. My post was a bit unclear on that point. We weren't anticipating death as early as the 1970s, only teasing death every time we went outside to play without any of the padding, helmets, safety equipment or constant supervision that those younger than us had to endure. Poor kids, never knowing the joy of hazardous fun. Lawn darts, homemade bicycle ramps and slightly rusted playground equipment were glorious.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roll me in a ditch, let me rot in place, whatever, i don't care, i'm dead
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, doomer.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: No, I'm quite sure that Generation X have been longing for the sweet release of death since they were in nappies.


I would like to publicly state that there is no Generation X and rumors of their existence are pure speculation and fabrication. Please continue your Boomer vs. Millennial matches.

"Whew...." - GenXr
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Of course they found the a Portlander for the cover image.

But yeah, death's a serious reality, and after the farkery that I have witnessed done by "loved ones" to their surviving family (and had done to me and mine*), I don't need to leave that up for discussion.

I mean, I'll be dead, so I won't care, but to ease their worries and stress a bit is still something that give me a little solace in the here and now.

Rule #1: NO. F*CKING. SLIDESHOWS. I don't care how moving you think they are, I think they are terrible. I'm willing to bend and having it on a small laptop, but nothing where the whole captive audience has to sit through pictures of me from infant to death.

*step family went behind my wife's (who was left in charge of arrangements by her mother) back after the passing of her mother, lied to the minister, and did the one thing my wife asked not to be done, which was a slideshow. The person that did this had the gall to stand up at the end of the slideshow to take credit.


Oh wow, that actually sounds cool
 
Knockers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deal! Now get on the farking cart.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennial here. Death doesn't scare me; the concept of non-existence isn't the least bit frightening.

That said, there are certain methods of dying that sound absolutely terrifying. Burning alive, drowning in sh*t, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis...horrible.

But...simply not being here anymore? Eh, to paraphrase Louis Prima: "Life goes on without me."
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vox: "Hey look, everyone! We found one person! One person, who looks like...um...the above. And we now proclaim that this one person represents an entire generation of people, and it means they are all "death-positive", which is this really cool term we coined, and we are soooo proud of it! We have content to produce, goddamit!"
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Since Millennials were in nappies, that is. My post was a bit unclear on that point. We weren't anticipating death as early as the 1970s, only teasing death every time we went outside to play without any of the padding, helmets, safety equipment or constant supervision that those younger than us had to endure. Poor kids, never knowing the joy of hazardous fun. Lawn darts, homemade bicycle ramps and slightly rusted playground equipment were glorious.


Another case of confusing a generational cohort with the type of people featured in the splash photo of the 'article'   Im a 'millennial' and do recall homemade bike ramps. It's how I got my first helicopter ride. Wish I could remember it but I only came to when they were cutting off my jeans in the ER. Not to fear old man, no matter how they sanatize and safeguard it, stupid... Stupid finds a way.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Can't wait to see what happens when they discover that they're now the Earliest To Be Rooked By The Funeral Industry Generation.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, a reminder - one of the most prevalent scams in the funeral industry? "Prepaid plans" and "funeral insurance." The push to convince young folks to "plan ahead," usually by paying a goodly chunk of cash up front to shield you from "potential cost increases" later, is just a giant rip-off.

Mind you, pretty much everything in the funeral industry is calculated to extract the most money at the worst time from the most vulnerable people.

Why Funerals Are A Total Ripoff | Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube dHX9Epp62hw
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: [Fark user image 850x686]

Vox: "Hey look, everyone! We found one person! One person, who looks like...um...the above. And we now proclaim that this one person represents an entire generation of people, and it means they are all "death-positive", which is this really cool term we coined, and we are soooo proud of it! We have content to produce, goddamit!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Heh. Can't wait to see what happens when they discover that they're now the Earliest To Be Rooked By The Funeral Industry Generation.


The funeral industry has been ripping people off for thousands of years. Egyptian morticians used to specialize in facy bandaging to cover up shoddy embalming.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With helpful picture of what an insufferable attention whore might look like.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well? We're waiting
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Learn from Mexico.  Embrace death.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The pictured "Millenial" in the article looks about 55.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: [Fark user image 850x686]

Vox: "Hey look, everyone! We found one person! One person, who looks like...um...the above. And we now proclaim that this one person represents an entire generation of people, and it means they are all "death-positive", which is this really cool term we coined, and we are soooo proud of it! We have content to produce, goddamit!"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.


Yes, in most states. I've looked into it in Washington, because if I die before my wife, I flat-out refuse to somehow saddle her with a five-figure debt.

Look for "natural burial" options, which allow you to be interred without a casket or marker. Ideally, get yourself a Green Burial Council package from a provider willing to sell them. For me, in Washington, it'd be a Simple Green Burial package with a graveside service if I dropped dead right now.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We are a generation that is less willing to be shamed for our interests in difficult topics"

.
*barf
 
phrawgh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
O' RLY?

People in the west have been worshiping death for 2000 years.

media.npr.orgView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Three out of three people die. The sooner you come to grips with that, the sooner you can just drink for your own horrible life choices and personal failures.

/Gen X
//We figured it out a while ago
///Didn't keep us out of the pit or gettin' hitched
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x427]
[Fark user image image 425x537]


Well, once you don't have to worry about to use or not use slaves, it does leave room for other questions.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And as for "death positive," Generation X invented it. It's called Goth culture.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: roll me in a ditch, let me rot in place, whatever, i don't care, i'm dead


Username checks out for tax purposes.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Since Millennials were in nappies, that is. My post was a bit unclear on that point. We weren't anticipating death as early as the 1970s, only teasing death every time we went outside to play without any of the padding, helmets, safety equipment or constant supervision that those younger than us had to endure. Poor kids, never knowing the joy of hazardous fun. Lawn darts, homemade bicycle ramps and slightly rusted playground equipment were glorious.


Lawn darts (jarts), metal snow dishes, and unpadded sheet steel playground equipment. Those were the days.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Katerchen: With helpful picture of what an insufferable attention whore might look like.


Whaaaa???

No way, man.

That's a person who will respect your opinions no matter how much they differ from theirs, and will TOTALLY not go into a shrieking, impotent rage in order to draw attention to themselves at a moment's notice.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.


Not legal in the US unless your body is specifically donated to study decomposition.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Since Millennials were in nappies, that is. My post was a bit unclear on that point. We weren't anticipating death as early as the 1970s, only teasing death every time we went outside to play without any of the padding, helmets, safety equipment or constant supervision that those younger than us had to endure. Poor kids, never knowing the joy of hazardous fun. Lawn darts, homemade bicycle ramps and slightly rusted playground equipment were glorious.

Another case of confusing a generational cohort with the type of people featured in the splash photo of the 'article'   Im a 'millennial' and do recall homemade bike ramps. It's how I got my first helicopter ride. Wish I could remember it but I only came to when they were cutting off my jeans in the ER. Not to fear old man, no matter how they sanatize and safeguard it, stupid... Stupid finds a way.


I am old.
We had home made bike ramps.
No one ever got injured.
You sound very clumsy and frail
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: DrunkenGator: I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.

Yes, in most states. I've looked into it in Washington, because if I die before my wife, I flat-out refuse to somehow saddle her with a five-figure debt.

Look for "natural burial" options, which allow you to be interred without a casket or marker. Ideally, get yourself a Green Burial Council package from a provider willing to sell them. For me, in Washington, it'd be a Simple Green Burial package with a graveside service if I dropped dead right now.


I was referring to getting tossed into a field above ground.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Hold Steady - "Stay Positive" [Official Video]
Youtube FY3V4ObYRsA
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: FormlessOne: DrunkenGator: I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.

Yes, in most states. I've looked into it in Washington, because if I die before my wife, I flat-out refuse to somehow saddle her with a five-figure debt.

Look for "natural burial" options, which allow you to be interred without a casket or marker. Ideally, get yourself a Green Burial Council package from a provider willing to sell them. For me, in Washington, it'd be a Simple Green Burial package with a graveside service if I dropped dead right now.

I was referring to getting tossed into a field above ground.


Yep, that's legal, too, if you donate your body for forensic research, specifically for body farm research.

You will be tossed in a field, above ground, and meticulously monitored as your corpse breaks down.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Victorians were farking obsessed with death.  It's only been in the last 75-80 years that Americans became detached from it, mostly due to broad improvements in standard of living.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The Victorians were farking obsessed with death.  It's only been in the last 75-80 years that Americans became detached from it, mostly due to broad improvements in standard of living.


That's good, since every Victorian has since became an expert on death.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My great grandmother used to say, "Stick a bone up my ass and let the dogs drag me away!"
Fiesty old bird. She was my favorite.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: [Fark user image 850x686]

Vox: "Hey look, everyone! We found one person! One person, who looks like...um...the above. And we now proclaim that this one person represents an entire generation of people, and it means they are all "death-positive", which is this really cool term we coined, and we are soooo proud of it! We have content to produce, goddamit!"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Should have gone with the work-photo. Makes a much bolder statement methinks.
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: DrunkenGator: I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.

Yes, in most states. I've looked into it in Washington, because if I die before my wife, I flat-out refuse to somehow saddle her with a five-figure debt.

Look for "natural burial" options, which allow you to be interred without a casket or marker. Ideally, get yourself a Green Burial Council package from a provider willing to sell them. For me, in Washington, it'd be a Simple Green Burial package with a graveside service if I dropped dead right now.


iirc, my mother said she wants her body to be donated to texas state university for their body farm.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: My great grandmother used to say, "Stick a bone up my ass and let the dogs drag me away!"
Fiesty old bird. She was my favorite.


So did you?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: FormlessOne: DrunkenGator: I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.

Yes, in most states. I've looked into it in Washington, because if I die before my wife, I flat-out refuse to somehow saddle her with a five-figure debt.

Look for "natural burial" options, which allow you to be interred without a casket or marker. Ideally, get yourself a Green Burial Council package from a provider willing to sell them. For me, in Washington, it'd be a Simple Green Burial package with a graveside service if I dropped dead right now.

I was referring to getting tossed into a field above ground.


Claim to be Buddhist, and ask for a Sky Burial.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ihascandy: FormlessOne: DrunkenGator: I'll preface this with the fact my family's always been a little off-kilter, but...

For years, my grandmother apparently told my mom and aunt (and uncle, but he passed before her) that when she died she wanted to be cremated and flushed down the toilet.  This was not a joke or a snide comment, it's actually what she wished.  Unfortunately, that really isn't quite legal.  So a plan B was put into place.  And when my grandmother passed about a decade ago, she was cremated, and her cremains were place in something a little.... unusual.  I kind of skipped the part of the story where I knew nothing of this until we went to the funeral.  Imagine my confusion (and later amusement) when my grandmother's 'urn' was on display and it was a teapot.

I was at least respectful enough to wait and ask what that was all about after the internment ceremony and we were ten miles down the road.

As for me... I need to see if what I want is legal: just throw me in a field and let my body give back to nature.

Yes, in most states. I've looked into it in Washington, because if I die before my wife, I flat-out refuse to somehow saddle her with a five-figure debt.

Look for "natural burial" options, which allow you to be interred without a casket or marker. Ideally, get yourself a Green Burial Council package from a provider willing to sell them. For me, in Washington, it'd be a Simple Green Burial package with a graveside service if I dropped dead right now.

iirc, my mother said she wants her body to be donated to texas state university for their body farm.


That's a weird kink but whatever gets her wet.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they don't advocate for funeral strippers, then I'm sorry but they're hardly death positive.
 
