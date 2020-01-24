 Skip to content
(Vice)   It's time again to rip off your own scrotum. For those without a scrotum, it's fuzzy, it's wrinkly, it's covered with hair. But where would your balls be if it wasn't there?   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Prohibition, Recreational drug use, Drug, drug scene, Psychoactive drug, synthetic cathinones, popular drug, Illegal drug trade  
573 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2020 at 4:37 PM (33 minutes ago)



Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW (depending on where you work)

Asylum Street Spankers - Scrotum Song
Youtube kc7OZfa7_Os


/Saw them at Bluesfest a few years back, they were awesome
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wife's hand...bag...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In subby's Mom/Wife/Sister/Aunt/Niece/Daughter? (Assuming any and all are alive and of legal age)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: Wife's hand...bag...


Yep.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mollari: NSFW (depending on where you work)

[YouTube video: Asylum Street Spankers - Scrotum Song]

/Saw them at Bluesfest a few years back, they were awesome


Came here for this. Love the Spankers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't this all urban myth?  There was a great write up about it in Playboy years ago.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you need help ripping it off, find a slotted chair.
 
gar1013
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Krokodil still sounds worse.

Google image search for "Krokodil user" if you dare.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Isn't this all urban myth?  There was a great write up about it in Playboy years ago.


https://www.forbes.com/sites/jacobsul​l​um/2016/05/05/the-legend-of-the-miami-​cannabil-provides-lessons-in-shoddy-dr​ug-journalism/
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fiddle With Your Balls
Youtube N9STF450Jvg
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [Fark user image 550x692]


First thing that came to mind:

Doctor Who - 10x00 - "This is Mr. Huffle. Mr. Huffle feels pain."
Youtube eX1qN-HEebA
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this the ol' middle school belt sander gag again?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself, subs.
i.ytimg.com
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm. No Scrotum Self Repair Guy reference?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Things you will never hear a woman say:

"My, what a lovely scrotum!"
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slather your faces with barbecue sauce, dudes.

I'm comin' over for supper.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxheck: Things you will never hear a woman say:

"My, what a lovely scrotum!"


I am very fond of my fiancé's.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TWX
First thing that came to mind:

Love it! I need to check that show out!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Scrotum, Scrotum, my wrinkly crinkly sack of skin.....

/not ripping mine off.
 
