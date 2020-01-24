 Skip to content
(CNN)   Victim of the airliner shot down in Iran ran a company suspected of flouting UN ban on arms shipments to Libya   (cnn.com) divider line
    Libya, director of SkyAviaTrans, Flight, Politics of Libya, beneficial owners of Volaris, UN panel of experts, United Arab Emirates, cargo plane  
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While interesting, it doesn't make a difference.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: While interesting, it doesn't make a difference.


This.  A US Congressman, a very anti-communist US Congressman, was aboard KAL007 when the USSR shot it down:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_M​c​Donald

Doesn't mean anything, it was just a coincidence.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've let my missile seek her heat.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: I would've let my missile seek her heat.


and you would have been shot down
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
strange that an international arms dealer would be flying commercial
 
p51d007
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Talk about a random story that means absolutely nothing.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: strange that an international arms dealer would be flying commercial


Why?
 
LewDux
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: strange that an international arms dealer would be flying commercial

Why?


Probably wanted to meet Lana and ask for autograph
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: strange that an international arms dealer would be flying commercial

Why?


1 They make an ass ton of money
2 they typically have their own planes because
3 they typically fly into out of the way places
4 they are significant targets and it's easier to get a bomb on board a civilian airliner than someones personal jet
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lady of War
 
limboslam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, are you saying that a plane full of people flying out of Iran had a man of dubious character on board?
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SirEattonHogg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: strange that an international arms dealer would be flying commercial

Why?

1 They make an ass ton of money
2 they typically have their own planes because
3 they typically fly into out of the way places
4 they are significant targets and it's easier to get a bomb on board a civilian airliner than someones personal jet


The article says her only plane was destroyed in August 2019. What exactly are you on about, again?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I knew an arms dealer of sort when I lived in China.  One of the more interesting persons I knew while abroad.  He was a white South African.  Racist AF, yet African clients were his best clients.    Mostly he sold spare parts for guns and tanks - the Chinese were manufacturers and of course many African countries use Chinese/Russian/old Warsaw Pact stuff.

The one thing that stood out was him getting excited about was this line of riot shields that electrify in the front that he said African clients were interested in for crowd control - like crowds at soccer matches that turned violent. Of course, you can use these things for less savory purposes as well which no doubt the buyers were interested in those purposes maybe over bad soccer matches.

Totally immoral guy, obviously.  OTOH, fun to hang out with (in limited doses) and very generous with buying drinks and drugs. My wife still laughs about him as the one time she met him, I introduced her to him at a club and he was holding court at a booth in a Chinese club hanging out with several hookers.  It was pretty ridiculous.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: While interesting, it doesn't make a difference.


Considering the whole Iran/Contra thing, it's ironic.

Illegal arms sales are only good when our government is doing them apparently.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SirEattonHogg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: strange that an international arms dealer would be flying commercial

Why?

1 They make an ass ton of money
2 they typically have their own planes because
3 they typically fly into out of the way places
4 they are significant targets and it's easier to get a bomb on board a civilian airliner than someones personal jet


Well, if you are at the top of the heap.   Arms dealing can be a fairly prosaic legit business like any other.  Trade shows, catalogs, sales pitches.  I'm sure most persons in that business fly commercial.  But I'm just referring to legal business or atleast not outright illegal stuff.
 
camarugala
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: SirEattonHogg: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: strange that an international arms dealer would be flying commercial

Why?

1 They make an ass ton of money
2 they typically have their own planes because
3 they typically fly into out of the way places
4 they are significant targets and it's easier to get a bomb on board a civilian airliner than someones personal jet

Well, if you are at the top of the heap.   Arms dealing can be a fairly prosaic legit business like any other.  Trade shows, catalogs, sales pitches.  I'm sure most persons in that business fly commercial.  But I'm just referring to legal business or atleast not outright illegal stuff.


I think he watches to much television.
 
LewDux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On other hand they shot down bunch of students. 1-1?
 
