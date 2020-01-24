 Skip to content
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These candy canes taste... Funny.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this a new addition to the annual article list?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New meaning to, "Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,: Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,: Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,: And bring it right here."
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so cool story, bro.

No; ya know what, never mind. 

Just be aware that toothpaste and oral sex are a BAD idea unless you've got nether regions made of nerve free iron.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the more lesser-known BDSM kinks, ginger figging involves placing a piece of raw, peeled ginger into the butt hole, or in some cases, the vagina or the urethra. A form of domination popular in the BDSM scene, as well as a beloved tool amongst dominatrixes, the pleasure of doing it is derived through the pain, which manifests as warm tingling and burning sensations that ebb and grow with time.

It's been described as feeling like you're rubbing Tiger Balm onto your nether regions or swishing mouthwash into your most intimate holes.

I'm a pretty kinky guy but cant wait to never try that ever.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff. The answer is always butt stuff.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine are carbon fiber to withstand higher speed/temp/pressure.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been happening for a while now, subby.  Ain't new.

/ Or at least that's what I've heard...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anything...." Lincoln.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure, as soon as I stop tasting everything in sight with my test tickles, I'll jump right on that. err...well, nvm you get the idea!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Mine are carbon fiber to withstand higher speed/temp/pressure.


Mine are made out of that rolled steel on the Tesla Truck.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Mine are carbon fiber to withstand higher speed/temp/pressure.


thumbs.gfycat.com
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Butt stuff. The answer is always butt stuff.


Unless you want to get pregnant. That has a different answer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't do this unless you really, really like BDSM. It's considered a form of torture, and was used to punish (real, not BDSM-pretend) slaves.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ed Sheeran is not going anywhere near my ass.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: dothemath: Mine are carbon fiber to withstand higher speed/temp/pressure.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x270]

You

.....are a mad man!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pratchett suggested a similar process to make an elderly horse appear to be more sprightly.
The verb is to fleague.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
mariner314
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I like butt stuff.
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Pratchett suggested a similar process to make an elderly horse appear to be more sprightly.
The verb is to fleague.


Example

"fleaguing a jade"
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...The fun of figging"

/heading to the cemetery to see if I can find an open spot...
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: One of the more lesser-known BDSM kinks, ginger figging involves placing a piece of raw, peeled ginger into the butt hole, or in some cases, the vagina or the urethra. A form of domination popular in the BDSM scene, as well as a beloved tool amongst dominatrixes, the pleasure of doing it is derived through the pain, which manifests as warm tingling and burning sensations that ebb and grow with time.

It's been described as feeling like you're rubbing Tiger Balm onto your nether regions or swishing mouthwash into your most intimate holes.

I'm a pretty kinky guy but cant wait to never try that ever.


Scope, or Listerine?

I can only assume that mouthwashes with different relative strengths would have different degrees of effect in such a part of the body.

/once laughed while drinking Vernor's ginger ale
//that went through the nose
///OW IT BURNED
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think a WHOLE lotta guys just switched their answer to "Mary Ann"
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Pratchett suggested a similar process to make an elderly horse appear to be more sprightly.
The verb is to fleague.


They did it with Horse Radish
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Tillmaster: Pratchett suggested a similar process to make an elderly horse appear to be more sprightly.
The verb is to fleague.

They did it with Horse Radish


I should point out they did as far back as Rome
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
/oblig, again

Fark user image
 
Monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No. Just don't. I likes me some butt stuff, but use the appropriate toys. Do your research, buy the right things, enjoy.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Negative Ghost Rider. The pattern is full.
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Blast from the past.

Fark user image
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Herr Flick's Revenge: Tillmaster: Pratchett suggested a similar process to make an elderly horse appear to be more sprightly.
The verb is to fleague.

They did it with Horse Radish

I should point out they did as far back as Rome


They did it as far back as the horse's asshole.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkey: No. Just don't. I likes me some butt stuff, but use the appropriate toys. Do your research, buy the right things, enjoy.


Well, that took the words right out of my mouth. Are you my doppelganger?
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.co
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just wanted to say... pushing the 'home' button leads to some interesting weird shaite.

To Subberiooono get site all the stars to you.

/someone come around in a few hours and tell me to stop that stuff. But its only 1 button.
 
