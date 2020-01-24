 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The GDP's of dictatorships have exceeded the GDP's of democracies for the first time in 120 years. And we all remember how great 120 years ago was   (uk.finance.yahoo.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I went looking for pics from The Knick and found this, appropriate?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Last year was the first year in 120 years when the GDP of countries that are democracies was less than the GDP of autocracies," he said, but did not provide further detail or the source of the figures.

Yeah, gonna need a citation there, chief. Seems sketchy.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, no thanks Yahoo. At least you're blunt about it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since the USA lately acts like a banana republic, I wonder where they list our GDP.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skinink: Since the USA lately acts like a banana republic, I wonder where they list our GDP.


Probably pretty low considering you feel free enough to post that.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Last year was the first year in 120 years when the GDP of countries that are democracies was less than the GDP of autocracies," he said, but did not provide further detail or the source of the figures.

Yeah, gonna need a citation there, chief. Seems sketchy.


Yeah that's only true if you believe the US is an autocracy. We're trending that way but we're not there yet.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Coming soon: Some damn foolish thing in the Balkans.
 
CanuckInCA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
is it because it's counting china as a dictatorship?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are we counting monarchies as dictatorships?  Because what we think of as dictatorships these days, were sort of thin on the ground at the turn of the 20th
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The GDP growth rate of dictatorships (China, Russia, Indonesia, India to some extent, Brazil, the Middle East and much of Africa, Asia and Latin America) has been higher than the growth rate of the democracies since the 1960s or 1950s, if not before. The Growth rate per capita has been higher in redistributive democracies. But it is slacking as would-be juntas and dictators seize power in erst-while democracies (the USA of Trump, the Brexit-UK, possibly Modi's India again, etc).

This is very well established by decades of economic and political analysis.

The progressive legistlation of the late 19th and early 20th century has been facing a giant U-turn since the Conservative Revolution in the 1970s. The welfare state is now a corporate welfare state, where the power of corporations (not just private, but Quangos, public, state entities, AIs, equivalent to human rights corporations, etc) is metastasizing like many cancers do.

Rule of law, freedom of speech, thought, the press, the universities, and so forth are now slaved to big money. As the wit observed, freedom of the press belongs to those who own one.
 
Fr.O'Blivion
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Last year was the first year in 120 years when the GDP of countries that are democracies was less than the GDP of autocracies," he said, but did not provide further detail or the source of the figures.

Yeah, gonna need a citation there, chief. Seems sketchy.


China, of course, is a huge chunk. But off the top of my head, I can't imagine China and whoever exceeding the GDP of the G20 minus China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

G20

Australia
Canada
Saudi Arabia
United States
India
Russia
South Africa
Turkey
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
China
Indonesia
Japan
South Korea
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

spongeboob: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 234x216]

I went looking for pics from The Knick and found this, appropriate?


Not if youre trying to sleep.
 
