(NJ.com)   This kid's only 17 and has his whole life ahead of him. Not exactly sure how beating up cops in an upholstery store while naked is going to play into that though   (nj.com) divider line
25
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was he a furniture stripper?

Nynex - Furniture Stripping
Youtube oP1pkRsAPUk
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be possible to couch a cohesive argument as to why these cops were being lazy boys. If that doesn't matter, well it ottoman.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: It might be possible to couch a cohesive argument as to why these cops were being lazy boys. If that doesn't matter, well it ottoman.


they were settee-ing a bad example.  maybe the perp will suffer some sort of divan retribution
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the cops have bodycam footage of him are they in possession of child porn and need to arrest themselves? Hmmmmm
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildwood - how appropriate
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of thing is where I'm like ... 

ok, we can either eat the cost of storing this kid for the rest of our days... 

OR

we can ship him someplace very remote where his raw value as labor will help him straighten up.

"Okay kid, Alaska, or Montana"
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say he was glue-sniffing there...but never of glue-sniffing making someone violent like that.

But what do I know.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One officer suffered a dislocated shoulder, one a head injury and a third cop ended up with a glass shard in his leg while attempting to take the teen into custody, according to police."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a boss!!!!   cops are st00pid pussies
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he likes prison food.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 17-year-old was wearing only underwear when police were called, but peeled off the briefs when officers approached

Authorities don't know when or how the rest of the teen's clothes were removed

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rubi_con_man: This kind of thing is where I'm like ...

ok, we can either eat the cost of storing this kid for the rest of our days...

OR

we can ship him someplace very remote where his raw value as labor will help him straighten up.

"Okay kid, Alaska, or Montana"


He's the right age for onset of schizophrenia.

So maybe ask "why the bizarre behavior" before assuming he's human garbage?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still do bath salts?
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If the cops have bodycam footage of him are they in possession of child porn and need to arrest themselves? Hmmmmm


yes, of course, in the same way a prosecutor is in possession of child pornography for prosecuting a child pornographer.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I remember when I had my first beer too...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: People still do bath salts?


Yeah, I'm betting he was on bath salts as well. That shiat can raise your body temperature to dangerous levels, hence the stripping and insanity
 
jayfurr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: This kind of thing is where I'm like ... 

ok, we can either eat the cost of storing this kid for the rest of our days... 

OR

we can ship him someplace very remote where his raw value as labor will help him straighten up.

"Okay kid, Alaska, or Montana"


{imokaywiththis.jpg}
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's all spent in jail, but his whole life is still ahead of him.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought this was America!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Walker: If the cops have bodycam footage of him are they in possession of child porn and need to arrest themselves? Hmmmmm

yes, of course, in the same way a prosecutor is in possession of child pornography for prosecuting a child pornographer.


Odd that you say that
https://wydaily.com/local-news/2019/1​1​/01/ex-child-porn-investigator-for-jam​es-city-county-police-now-finds-himsel​f-facing-child-porn-charges/
Not the first one. Only one I could find. But I've seen this kind before.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
not2bright
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: brizzle365: Walker: If the cops have bodycam footage of him are they in possession of child porn and need to arrest themselves? Hmmmmm

yes, of course, in the same way a prosecutor is in possession of child pornography for prosecuting a child pornographer.

Odd that you say that
https://wydaily.com/local-news/2019/11​/01/ex-child-porn-investigator-for-jam​es-city-county-police-now-finds-himsel​f-facing-child-porn-charges/
Not the first one. Only one I could find. But I've seen this kind before.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


actually does not surprise me at all lol

tho, in the line of the mockery...wouldn't jurors also be pedo's for seeing the images in court?

obviously that's not how any of this works.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why were the cops naked?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm going to hazard a guess that his resistance to lead poisoning was due to his outrageous caucasity?
 
